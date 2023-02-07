Should Arsenal go back to Brighton to sign Kauro Mitoma?

Mikel Arteta may have identified Brighton as a source of talent. He got Ben White there first, and there’s no denying how good White has been. Then Trossard was recently bought. Many people are still baffled as to how Arsenal was able to sign Leandro Trossard in the recently closed winter transfer window (in 16 games at Brighton this season, Trossard already had 7 goals and 2 assists).

Now, Arteta has reportedly identified Kauro Mitoma as his next acquisition from the Armex Stadium, following White and Trossard. The Japanese dribble king has taken the English football scene by storm, scoring five goals since the World Cup. Arteta, according to the Sun, wants him to join his already “unbeatable” attacking unit.

Anyone who doubts Mitoma becoming a hit at the Emirates should listen to what Premier League legend Jermaine Defoe has to say about the Brighton winger. “It’s an unbelievable return. It’s not just the goals he’s scoring, it’s his performances—three years ago he was at university studying dribbling, and now he’s got the most dribbles,” Defoe said, as quoted by Optus Sport, when discussing Mitoma’s late goal against Bournemouth.

“It’s incredible, what a signing, what a player they’ve got there. It’s such an amazing story; we never see it. It’s down to recruitment, credit to the club, to find a player like that.”

If the claims that Brighton will be ready to do business at £35 million are true, Brighton will undoubtedly make a profit after signing him for £2.5 million.

Darren N

———————————–

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…