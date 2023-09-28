Should Arsenal go back to sign this perfect Saka backup after Ajax register an interest?

Dutch giants enter race to sign Arsenal target

Dutch giants Ajax have entered the race to sign Orlando City’s Facundo Torres according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist claimed the Eredivisie side sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old up close in action and are currently discussing the ‘internal position’ before taking their interest to the next stage.

The Uruguayan has been a target for the Gunners as well who have been looking for a long-term back-up for their star boy Bukayo Saka.

Understand Ajax scouts are monitoring Orlando City winger Facundo Torres for the future 🚨🔴⚪️🇺🇾 #Ajax Uruguayan talent in the list among the players appreciated by scouting, now waiting to clarify internal positions to decide next steps. pic.twitter.com/36RGMBJK6M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2023

It would certainly not come as a huge surprise if few years down the line the interest from the biggest boys in Europe becomes too enticing to turn down, for the player as well as the club.

Thus, it would be a clever move if Arsenal sign a back-up for Saka who can replace him in the future.

The Uruguayan has himself claimed that his representatives held talks with the Gunners. Speaking in January 2023, the player told 90Min, “Orlando City confirmed to me that there was contact with Arsenal, but then I left for the World Cup and I didn’t want to hear about a potential transfer at that point. So the conversation stayed there but now that I am back with the team, we will see where the conversation goes.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xjf3rb6_OxU&ab_channel=SudamericaComps

But the young winger seems to open to a move to his dream move to either Spain or England as he continued, “I would love to play in Europe. It’s a dream I’ve had since I was a kid. At the moment I am focused on Orlando City. But La Liga or Premier League would be my targets, and that’s where the rumors are coming from,” he said laughing.

“But yeah, I would absolutely love that.”

Arsenal target Facundo Torres 🔎 🇺🇾 22 years old

💪Left-footed

⚽️ 9 goals and 8 assists in his first MLS season from an xG of just 4.7. Comfortable on both flanks, he is a strong dribbler and has a good shot on him, proved against Arsenal in pre-season.pic.twitter.com/0i4DcSsdhC — Ben Browning (@BenBrowning3) October 31, 2022

The winger has made 71 appearances for Uruguayan side CA Peñarol, where he had 31 goal contributions. He made the switch to MLS in January 2022 and has registered 25 goals and 13 assists in 73 appearances.

He has also put on the national colours of Uruguay 14 times, scoring once. Torres is certainly a player with loads of potential and the strong interest in him from European clubs is a testament to that.

Whether Arsenal make a move for him or not is still up for debate, but if they do end up bringing him to the Emirates Stadium, fans can expect some exciting times.

Writer – Yash Bisht