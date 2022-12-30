Should Arsenal go for 10m-rated Marcus Thuram as backup striker?

Arteta has a perfect striker transfer card that he could use, but Inter could step in…

Eddie Nketiah demonstrated against West Ham that he has what it takes to lead Arteta’s attack in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, but I doubt Arteta would be duped into abandoning his search for a striker. Arteta will almost certainly be looking for another capable striker to help him win the Premier League title.

Right now, there aren’t many quality strikers available because most of them are already committed to other projects. However, if you thought there were no quality strikers for Arteta to consider, you haven’t heard of Marcus Thuram’s situation.

The striker’s current contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires in six months. He is not extending his contract there, and according to multiple reports, he could be available for as little as £10 million this winter.

Arsenal is reportedly one of the favourites to sign him, which is fortunate because he possesses the one quality that Arteta desperately needs this winter: goals. He has 10 goals and 3 assists in 15 games this season. He is also just 25 so would fit Arteta’s project perfectly.

Don’t you think Arteta should just “invite” Thuram to answer the unanswered Gabriel Jesus questions? However, if he is to do so, he must act quickly. According to Gazetta dello Sport, Inter Milan are also interested in signing the Frenchman.

Daniel O

