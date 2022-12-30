Should Arsenal go for 10m-rated Marcus Thuram as backup striker?

Arteta has a perfect striker transfer card that he could use, but Inter could step in…
Eddie Nketiah demonstrated against West Ham that he has what it takes to lead Arteta’s attack in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, but I doubt Arteta would be duped into abandoning his search for a striker. Arteta will almost certainly be looking for another capable striker to help him win the Premier League title.
Right now, there aren’t many quality strikers available because most of them are already committed to other projects. However, if you thought there were no quality strikers for Arteta to consider, you haven’t heard of Marcus Thuram’s situation.
The striker’s current contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires in six months. He is not extending his contract there, and according to multiple reports, he could be available for as little as £10 million this winter.
Arsenal is reportedly one of the favourites to sign him, which is fortunate because he possesses the one quality that Arteta desperately needs this winter: goals. He has 10 goals and 3 assists in 15 games this season. He is also just 25 so would fit Arteta’s project perfectly.
Don’t you think Arteta should just “invite” Thuram to answer the unanswered Gabriel Jesus questions? However, if he is to do so, he must act quickly. According to Gazetta dello Sport, Inter Milan are also interested in signing the Frenchman.
Daniel O
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Mikel Arteta on West Ham win, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and Arsenal’s winning run.
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
To be very truthful I would say a NO to that idea , I know you can come back with well he’s scored 10 or so goals and 3 assists in 15 so games so far,a just don’t think he’s suited for arsenal’s way of playing, I’ve never saw him score a goal I maybe wrong but from outside the box, we need a striker that can do it all, score outside , inside ,headers the lot, a mean why not just play martinelli through the middle with Jesus when he comes back ,but play martinelli there till he does and get Nelson or viera on the pitch the class young players 1 that cost £30 million being viera, so do we even need another striker or midfielder such as gelson Martin’s who can play midfielder,wing and striker and also Thomas lemar. Come on think about it we have the answer sitting in the team.
Personally, I think it’s too much to expect a striker that can do it all. For our side, I think the key skill set for the centre forward is hold up play, then it’s how well they can press from the front, and then it’s attitude (humility, willingness to learn, not going to tantrum when not playing, but determined to become a key player).
Any striker worth considering will of course have other qualities, particularly an ability to score goals, but i don’t think it’s crucial that they’re adept at scoring from every situation (Jesus and Nketiah aren’t like that) – that would limit our options to the point we just couldn’t sign anyone.