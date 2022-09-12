Should Arsenal go for a cut-price deal for Tielemans or Douglas Luiz in January?

Arsenal are suffering a midfield crisis at the moment, and with Mo Elneny definitely out for the long term and Thomas Partey having trouble playing a string of matches in a row, it looks unlikely that things will improve much in the near or far future.

Youri Tielemans and Douglas Luiz are both in the final year of their contracts, but their respective clubs both decided it was better to keep them for the extra season than let them go at a reduced price, but maybe circumstances will change by the time the next transfer window comes along and the clubs may decide a small compensation may be better than nothing.

It may also be Arsenal’s best time to do a deal, as the ex-Gunner Kevin Campbell explained in The Highbury Squad: “We might see a pre-contract with Tielemans,” said Campbell. “If we want him, if ever Leicester are going to do the business, then it’s going to be January. That’s the only chance they have got.

“You’re not going to be now (convinced by Tielemans) because it’s all falling apart at Leicester. He’s a top player, who is in a bad situation. That’s the bottom line.

“Could he help us? 100%. With the players he is playing with, I think he goes back to that level. If he was playing out of his skin every week, then somebody else would have probably signed him.”

But going by our deadline day attempt to sign Douglas Luiz, he would appear to be Arteta’s choice between the two, and according to recent reports, he is still keen to join Arteta’s Brazilian contingent, and if Arsenal are still struggling for midfielders, Arteta may make a more concerted bid to buy Luiz in the next window.

Do you think Arteta should choose Tielemans or Luiz?

Darren N

