Should Arsenal go for Maddison instead of Tielemans this summer?

After a lengthy pause, rumours about James Maddison’s move to the Emirates has resumed. The Gunners were interested in signing the Leicester City player in the summer of 2021, but they ended up signing Martin Odegaard instead.

Martin Odegaard was a perfect acquisition; there are no regrets, but Arsenal have reached a point where they may have asked themselves, “Yes, we’ve got Odegaard, but what’s stopping us from recruiting Maddison?”

A summer move for Maddison will be easier because the first time they tried to get him, in 2021, he was about four years from the end of his current deal; now, in the summer, he will be a year from his deal expiring. Leicester have been trying to persuade him to extend his contract, but so far it has not been fruitful.

According to 90Mim, Arsenal is keeping a close eye on the midfielder’s contract situation.They may wait to pounce on him if an opportunity arises and complete his transfer years later.

It will be interesting to see if Leicester rejects offers for Madison given that they are losing Youri Tielemans on a free transfer. Lessons from Tielemans’ free exit could just persuade the Foxes to cash in on Maddison and not lose him on a free transfer too.

Darren N

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids