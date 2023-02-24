Should Arsenal go for this super-experienced free-agent striker this summer?

The 2022–23 PL season is the league campaign of Arsenal supporters’ fantasies. To say the least, the Arsenal have dominated this season.

This season, Mikel Arteta’s team has only lost three games; a loss to Manchester United, a loss to Manchester City, and a loss to Everton. They lead the league with 54 points, having won 17 games and drawn three. Mikel Arteta’s team has wowed everyone, and you can’t claim they haven’t won your heart. Many fans believe they will win the league this season, and various pundits have tipped Arsenal to win the Premier League this season due to their outstanding performances.

However, in my view, Arsenal could be clear of Manchester City by a much larger margin than two points if they just scored more goals.

Arsenal, in my view, needs a significant number nine player to be ahead by more points.

Arteta has relied heavily on Gabriel Jesus, but since his injury, Arsenal haven’t been efficient, with Nketiah failing to rise to the occasion when it counts. Saka has attempted in recent games, but Nketiah and Martinielli haven’t scored enough goals to assist him.

Arsenal, in my opinion, lacks a strong striker capable of scoring 25-plus goals. But take into account Real Madrid’s Benzema. He is a fantastic player, and Arsenal could take advantage of the fact that he could be available on a free transfer in the summer.

Wenger reportedly attempted and failed to acquire Benzema, but Arteta can now get him and use his expertise not only in the Premier League, but also to assist Arsenal when they compete in the Champions League next season.

Benzema, 35, may be old, but he, like Jorginho, can be offered a short-term deal to see what he can contribute as he seems to do every season…

Daniel O

