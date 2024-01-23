Should Arsenal go for this “cheeky little option” Newcastle striker on loan for 6 months?

Though there is a chance they won’t sign anyone this winter, Arsenal can improve their title hopes by acquiring a striker.

Given their intention to comply with FFP, they have struggled to bolster this winter transfer window. However, some Gooners believe the club can close a low-cost deal that will benefit them.

In their search for a striker, some have suggested that they try to find a short-term striker fix by bringing someone on loan. Several top attackers have been identified as ideal for a short-term deal. The latest striker recommendation is Callum Wilson. It has been well documented that Newcastle must balance their books through player sales, and Robbie Earl, speaking on The 2 Robbies, has now proposed that Arsenal should explore a move for Newcastle’s Callum Wilson, whom the Magpies may be willing to allow to leave on a loan deal.

But speaking on The 2 Robbies, Robbie Earle, in conversation with Robbie Mustoe, suggested that Arsenal should ask the question of the £20 million forward.

Earle said, “I’ll chuck a little one at you. And it probably isn’t going to happen, but what about Callum Wilson? He’s apparently available at Newcastle because of Newcastle’s financial position and whatever. There’s talk about him going on loan to Atletico Madrid. Could I loan him for six months?

“Why would Newcastle do that? To release some salary? I mean, you’d do it; if you were Arsenal, you’d totally do that,” Robbie Mustoe replied.

Earle then added, “I’m just saying if Arsenal are looking around at options, could Callum Wilson be a cheeky little option?”

🔴⚪ Arsenal are being advised to launch a shock move to sign Callum Wilson in the closing days of the window amid claims the striker may be Newcastle's sacrificial lamb 👇 #NUFC #AFC https://t.co/sFLAVtWzFr — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) January 23, 2024

Wilson is a decent striker; he may not be as well-appreciated as Ivan Toney, but he could be a better alternative than Eddie Nketiah for the time being. For a short-term deal, I would support his swoop. He has already scored seven goals in 14 games this season, indicating that he can join Arsenal and contribute to their goals. I’m not sure about you, but seeing Wilson join Arsenal would be a pleasant surprise for me.

What do you think?

Daniel O

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace thanks to our Brilliant Brazilians

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…