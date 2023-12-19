Should Arsenal go for this cut price alternative to Ivan Toney?

A new striker is expected to join Arsenal during the winter transfer window. For the past few months, pundit after pundit has claimed that Arsenal’s failure to recruit a striker during the winter transfer window is criminal. The ineffective attack in the first half of the 2-0 win over Brighton and the 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, where they missed numerous chances, are clear indications that they need to sign a clinical striker.

If you ask any Gunners fan who they think will join, he’ll most certainly say Brentford’s Ivan Toney. But sometimes you don’t get what you want, and even if Arsenal expects to sign Toney, they are aware that, as they failed to recruit Mykhailo Mudryk last winter, they may be unlucky and may fail to sign the Brentford man.

Having said that, it has been claimed that Arsenal are interested in Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke as an alternative for Toney, which I feel is a move they should pursue in order to avoid the Toney transfer battle (and also to avoid playing for a player whose form is not guaranteed after months of not playing due to a betting ban).

The scouts should be applauded for discovering such a transfer opportunity, which they could complete on the cheap and still go ahead with a move for a good midfielder like Douglas Luiz. I’m not sure whether you’ve watched Solanke, but I think he’s underrated. The Bournemouth man is a handful for defenders and a clinical finisher.

This season, Dominic Solanke has nine Premier League goals. Only three other players have scored more. Some people don’t fancy him, perhaps because of preconceived notions from his time at Liverpool and Chelsea. But he is technically appealing, a great ball striker, and dominates middle spaces with nice back-to-goal play and top-angle manipulation.

In fact, Solanke can join on a swap deal. If Mikel Arteta feels the need to also bolster the defense other than signing a top central midfielder, there is speculation that they may also buy two full-backs.

With speculation of Nketiah being sacrificed for a striker in the winter, why can’t he be offered to Bournemouth in exchange for Solanke? Arsenal may get what they want from Solanke, while the Cherries may get what they want from Nketiah. I believe Solanke may improve Arsenal’s attack. If he does, well, there will be no need to recruit another elite striker for a while; if he does not, Arsenal can sanction a summer move for Victor Osimhen, or even Toney if he will still be at Brentford.

Darren N

