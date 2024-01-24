Should Arsenal go for this cut price Italian international left back?

Thus far, there has been no significant transfer links to a specific left back, but Dean Jones believes Arsenal has a transfer opportunity for a left back that they should not ignore.

According to the transfer insider, Arsenal could sign AS Roma’s Leonardo Spinazolla. He claims the Italian is available for a move away after being given limited game time, and given that his contract expires in the summer, he could be available for less than £4 million. If Arsenal goes for him, they may not face stiff competition for his signature, as main transfer rivals Aston Villa have dropped out of the race to sign the 30-year-old.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The thing with Spinazzola is that he is actually available in this window. If this is the route that Arsenal want to go down, in terms of signing somebody, this has real potential.”

Though some of us will have concerns about his age of 30, but that is not very old for a defender and I believe Spinazolla might be a fantastic deal if closed. In my recollections of the Euro 20, I recall how influential he was for Italy before sustaining that career-threatening injury. I’d be more comfortable with him as Zinchenko’s backup than Jakub Kiwior.

His signing could free up Tomiyasu, allowing him to play only right back or central defence.

This sounds like a good idea to me. What do you think?

Daniel O

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace by our BRAZILIAN EAGLE HUNTERS

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…