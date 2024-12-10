Should Arsenal go for this cut-price Premier League striker in January?

How would gooners feel about a potential move for this Premier League striker?

In the wake of our dropped points against Fulham last time out, there has been audible frustration from everyone connected to the club about our self inflicted misfortunes. For the second game in a row, we failed to score from open play, much to the distaste of gooners alike.

This has raised yet more questions about the club’s failure to address key positions in the previous window. The one that has got everyone talking is our failure to sign an out and out striking option. Well, the issues might be too complex to be fixed by just signing a new striker, our play has become a little bit predictable in attack.

Patching up our left side as well as varying our points of attack might be more effective than just putting a new striker up top, however we cannot deny the importance of bringing in a lethal number 9. Many names have been swirling around the media, linking them with a move to the Gunners. Some, we have shown some interest in and others we haven’t but the latest name to join that list has been on our radar for years!

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was lauded as a potential England great in the future when he first burst unto the scene with Everton in 2017. Fast forward just under eight years later and it’s safe to say that he hasn’t lived up to expectations. After consecutive seasons (19/20 and 20/21) of double figure returns in front of goal, the Englishman has seen his career backslide due to inconsistency and injuries with the latter being the biggest factor in his decline.

He is into the final year of his contract with the Toffees and considering the club’s financial struggles, it would be damaging for them to let him leave on a free next summer. For this reason, Everton are said to have slapped a £20million price tag in anticipation of a move away during next month’s transfer window. Many outlets, including the Sun have reported an interest from Arsenal ahead of a potential switch in January.

This would certainly be a surprise considering his decline in the past few seasons, in fact he has only managed two goals in all competitions this season. A potential move to us will be devoid of logic, I mean we already have a striker (Jesus) who’s struggling with confidence himself so if he comes in, he won’t be a major upgrade to Kai Havertz.

With that said, it wouldn’t be the first time that Arteta has worked his wonders on a player devoid of confidence, the pair of Havertz and Xhaka are living proof to that fact, however it would be a big ask for him to deliver in the middle of the season, if he was to come in January.

The transfer is highly unlikely but I would love to get your answers about the headline in the comments gooners!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

