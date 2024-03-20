Should Arsenal go for this highly experienced German midfielder as a Partey replacement?

Should we sign Joshua Kimmich from Bayern?

Arsenal is said to be amongst a few clubs interested in signing Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich in the summer after reports have come out saying the 29-year-old midfielder might be open to leave the German club, and Bayern themselves being open to sell him. He has a contract at Bayern till 2025 but apparently talks over his contract have come to a standstill and Arsenal could pounce on the opportunity to sign the experienced midfielder, who has numerous trohies in the Bundesliga amnd is also a Champions League winner.

This comes as a bit of a shock to me because he’s had a very consistent season at Bayern this season and would be a great pick up for any club. He is getting to the older side, but he’s still got plenty of quality left in him and personally, I think he would work great under Mikel Arteta.

He’s the perfect type of midfielder that would work well in the type of system that Arteta likes to play and has some ridiculous qualities. He’s very good at holding onto the ball and bringing the ball forward and keeping onto to it to give his teammates a chance to find spaces and create runs through the middle of the pitch.

He’s a great passer and has great vision to make a pass that not many players would see themselves, making him dangerous when cutting through the midfield. Same with through balls, he manages to spot a pass and make a through ball that normal players wouldn’t think of and if he could get on the same wavelength as our attackers, he could be formidable to break the lines of play.

He’s good at taking free kicks and set-piece’s and has a very good shot on him, taking shots from outside the box and from a distance and manages to score the odd wondergoal from ridiculously far out. He’s good at crossing the ball into the box and like I said before has great vision for a pass, making him likely to pick up assists and help create chances for his teammates.

He plays the ball off the ground a lot and likes to bring the ball forward too. He’s a very good and well-timed tackler, making it hard to get past for any opposition attackers and midfielders. He’s not great in the air but doesn’t really have to be in the role he plays but he is a playmaker and will help the team out whenever he can.

He’s a passionate player and personally I’d love to see him under Arteta for a few seasons, if were going to sign a midfielder again this season he does seem like the perfect fit to replace Thomas Partey if he leaves.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

