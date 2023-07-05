Should Arsenal go for this Man City outcast as defensive backup?

Arsenal targeting another Man City star
Arsenal have emerged as a potential destination for Aymeric Laporte as the Spanish defender prepares to leave Manchester City, according to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo.
The Gunners have some history of recruiting players from Mikel Arteta’s former club, and they are now reportedly considering a move for the Spaniard. Juventus are also said to be monitoring the situation.
The 29yo, who has two years left on his Manchester City contract, had a limited role last season, playing less than 1,000 minutes in the Premier League. He was often on the fringes of the squad as City completed their historic treble. Despite coming off the bench in the FA Cup final and being an unused substitute in the Champions League final, Laporte is seeking more regular playing time.
According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Laporte has “concrete chances” of securing a move away from the Etihad Stadium before the transfer window closes.
While Laporte’s potential move to Arsenal could strengthen their defensive options, the Gunners may face competition due to Laporte’s desire to continue playing in the Champions League. Tottenham Hotspur reportedly showed interest but was rebuffed by the player.
As the transfer window unfolds, Laporte’s future remains uncertain. It is still unknown whether there are any leg legs to the links. With the imminent arrival of Jurrien Timber from Ajax, it would certainly give Mikel Arteta more than enough options at the centre back area.
While the development of Polish international Jakub Kiwior is another reason why we should not pursue this deal.
What are your thoughts regarding it?
Yeh! take it with a grain of salt. As good s he is he stands out because he is part of a winning system. Out side of that he could prove to be stranded on his own and would he be any better than the defenders/ midfielders we already have? Our recruiting is on track to be one of the best I can remember. I think the only other position we need to focus on is a pacy wing back who can overlap, combine with Saka, send in some decent crossses and backtrack to defend. A big ask. However we can’t feel comfortable with White or Tomiyasu covering this position because as centre halves they are only stand ins.