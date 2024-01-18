Should Arsenal go for this out-of-favour PSG striker on loan?

Arsenal’s chances of winning the 2023–24 Premier League could be significantly improved if they can secure a new striker in the transfer market. The Gunners’ troubles in front of goal, despite creating several chances, have left fans asking, “What if we had a killer striker?”

The transfer window is with us, and while there was hope that a headline striker would be purchased, that is not likely going to happen. It has been widely stated that, after overspending last summer, the Gunners cannot afford a headline acquisition this winter.

They may have to count on loan signings. Speaking of loan moves, when scrolling through X, I came across this post (below) that sparked some ideas.

🚨🚨| Gonçalo Ramos could leave PSG in the event of a high offer just 6 months after joining for €65M. Luis Enrique is not totally convinced by his level and does not consider him reliable for high-level matches. 🇵🇹❌ [@lequipe] pic.twitter.com/txuA4N7BR6 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 17, 2024

Why would Arteta and Edu overlook such a fantastic opportunity? Goncalo is a talented striker; he’s just been unlucky not to be a success in a PSG squad where he has to play second fiddle to Mbappe.

Yes, PSG wants to sell him to the highest bidder, but Arsenal could consider signing him on loan.They can propose a tempting loan offer with the option of making it permanent at the end of the season after some terms are met (if set terms are not met, Ramos may return to PSG).

The Portuguese striker’s move to Arsenal may benefit everyone. The player may get game time, Arsenal may have another attacking option, and PSG may have their player playing, keeping match fitness (rather than warming the bench).

Before joining PSG, Ramos was putting up some impressive stats. In 30 games for Benfica during the 2022–23 Primera Liga season, he scored 19 goals. Despite little playing time at PSG, he has scored three goals in 13 games. There is no doubt that the 22-year-old has an eye for goal, and maybe Arteta can get him back to his scintillating World Cup form?

Daniel O

MID-SEASON Report – Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video featuring OZZY, EAMONN, CRAIG and Jonathan looking back at how the Gunners performed in the first half of the 2023/24 season

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…