Should Arsenal go for this top Aston Villa striker to reinforce our attack?

If there’s one thing Arteta must have learned from the January transfer window, it’s that to be on top, you just have to utilize the transfer window in order to remain on top.

If Arsenal hadn’t bought Jorginho and Trossard, they no doubt wouldn’t have comfortably bagged some of the big wins they have these last few days.

In the summer, Arteta needs to not only focus on signing players in positions he feels are weaker, but he also needs to bring in quality players to add options to other strong positions, like his attack.

One quality player he could add is Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. With Gabriel Jesus and Nketiah, it is obvious Arteta needs a third option in attack; this may guarantee him options when either Jesus or Nketiah isn’t available.

Watkins is a proven goalscorer; he has proven that either at Villa or Brentford. The good news about a move for his services is that, as per journalist Pete O’Rourke, that’s a move he won’t think twice about. On GiveMeSport, O’Rourke discussed Arsenal’s transfer appeal while mentioning Watkins as a player to watch, saying: “Yeah, it’s definitely something that a player is going to be interested in, especially if Arsenal are in the Champions League next season, which seems pretty certain that they will be.

“The chance to play at a higher level, the chance to go to a side competing for trophies and titles, is what all players want to do right now. I’m sure Watkins would be excited at the project that’s going on at Arsenal.”

This season in 23 games, the 28-year-old has 8 goals and 4 assists so far.

Would he fit in at Arsenal next season with four trophies to aim for?

Watch Arteta’s full emotional reaction to Arsenal amazing comeback against Bournemouth – “It was madness!”

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta and Eidevall at subscribe to JustArsenalVids