Should Arsenal go for this unwanted PSG striker in January?

PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani is apparently hopeful Arsenal pursue his services in the winter transfer window as he continues to struggle for game time at Parc des Princes.

In Paris, there is a consensus that Muani is a striker the Gunners should consider recruiting. Last weekend, as PSG thrashed Marseille 3-0, Muani’s frustrations under Luis Enrique continued; he didn’t get a chance to play. He clearly isn’t in the plans of the Spanish coach.

L’Equipe claims that PSG and Kolo Muani’s agent are hopeful that Arsenal could step in and be willing to sign him.

An offer of between 40 million and 50 million euros is reportedly enough to get the deal done.

If Mikel Arteta feels Muani could resurrect his career at the Emirates Stadium, then he ought to go for him. Like Gabriel Jesus, he’s versatile; he can end up also being the perfect backup for Gabriel Martinelli.

The star-studded PSG squad, coupled with the lack of support from his manager, may have hindered his progress. But at Arsenal he could find his form. Given his pace, he has the potential to excel in the PL. In his final season at Frankfurt, he racked up 15 goals and 11 assists in 32 games. In Muani, there’s a goal-scoring machine, and Mikel Arteta could be the man to unlock him.

Darren N

