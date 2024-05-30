Fabrizio reveals top French midfielder is now on the market – Should Arsenal go for this value signing?

Arsenal has a bunch of deals they need to wrap up, including one for a midfielder. Arteta should definitely unleash his dream midfield next season – one with the potential to dominate European football for the rest of the 2020s.

There have been rumours about several midfielders potentially joining Arsenal, but the uncertainty surrounding the transfer fees (such as Bruno Guimaraes, rumoured to cost £100 million, and an undecided Martin Zubimendi, available for £51 million) makes it difficult to feel too confident about Arsenal’s chances of strengthening their midfield.

But I’ve got some exciting news for you. Arsenal might just have a great opportunity to make a smart and cost-effective midfield signing that they won’t regret.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, it seems likely that Youssouf Fofana will be leaving Monaco this summer. He’s entering the last year of his deal and could be available for around £25 million. Some people might say that the fee is quite high for a player in the final year of his contract, but that’s because the Frenchman is an exceptional midfielder.

🚨🇫🇷 Youssouf Fofana's exit in the summer window is almost guaranteed as he's not even negotiating new deal at AS Monaco. There's interest from England, Italy and not only; one to watch in the upcoming weeks. pic.twitter.com/gUL1AgREoD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2024

The Monaco midfielder can play as a 6 if you want, but he’s more suited to playing as an 8. He’s a versatile central midfielder who excels in various aspects of the game. He contributes to the team’s buildup, demonstrates impressive ball manipulation, dribbling, and carrying skills, and excels at line-breaking passes.

Furthermore, he is a threat when it comes to shooting from a distance. He’s really creative in the final third, winning duels with his physicality, intercepting balls with his quick thinking, and making timely runs into the box. He’s a perfect fit for Arsenal’s LCM position—complete and intelligent.

Do you think it would be cool if Arsenal signed him? I would definitely do it because, with his impressive swoop, there would be plenty of funds for Arteta to bring in any striker and right winger that his attack requires. Arsenal could really be unstoppable next season if they make the right signings this summer at the right price.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.