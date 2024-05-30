Fabrizio reveals top French midfielder is now on the market – Should Arsenal go for this value signing?

Arsenal has a bunch of deals they need to wrap up, including one for a midfielder. Arteta should definitely unleash his dream midfield next season – one with the potential to dominate European football for the rest of the 2020s.
There have been rumours about several midfielders potentially joining Arsenal, but the uncertainty surrounding the transfer fees (such as Bruno Guimaraes, rumoured to cost £100 million, and an undecided Martin Zubimendi, available for £51 million) makes it difficult to feel too confident about Arsenal’s chances of strengthening their midfield.
But I’ve got some exciting news for you. Arsenal might just have a great opportunity to make a smart and cost-effective midfield signing that they won’t regret.
According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, it seems likely that Youssouf Fofana will be leaving Monaco this summer. He’s entering the last year of his deal and could be available for around £25 million. Some people might say that the fee is quite high for a player in the final year of his contract, but that’s because the Frenchman is an exceptional midfielder.
🚨🇫🇷 Youssouf Fofana's exit in the summer window is almost guaranteed as he's not even negotiating new deal at AS Monaco.
There's interest from England, Italy and not only; one to watch in the upcoming weeks. pic.twitter.com/gUL1AgREoD
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2024
The Monaco midfielder can play as a 6 if you want, but he’s more suited to playing as an 8. He’s a versatile central midfielder who excels in various aspects of the game. He contributes to the team’s buildup, demonstrates impressive ball manipulation, dribbling, and carrying skills, and excels at line-breaking passes.
Furthermore, he is a threat when it comes to shooting from a distance. He’s really creative in the final third, winning duels with his physicality, intercepting balls with his quick thinking, and making timely runs into the box. He’s a perfect fit for Arsenal’s LCM position—complete and intelligent.
Do you think it would be cool if Arsenal signed him? I would definitely do it because, with his impressive swoop, there would be plenty of funds for Arteta to bring in any striker and right winger that his attack requires. Arsenal could really be unstoppable next season if they make the right signings this summer at the right price.
Daniel O
Arsenal should absolutely go for Fofana, walks into the lineup and would be an ideal partner for Rice.
An absolute steal for 25 million, and we could even go for a 2nd midfielder that we need, perhaps a younger one; (Gray or Doue’).
It would be great for both player and our club; he joins a competitive team and we get a top midfielder. Wrap this up quickly, you don’t need a 180 page scouting report!
Must buy to fill up no.6 position
Yes, good spot. Ideal holding defensive midfielder to free up Rice to venture more forward. Fofana plays well each time I see him in the french national side as a defensive midfielder, so he has good pedigree and the right tools. Worth the £25 million investment.
It’s hard to believe a player with the pedigree of Fofana would be obtainable for only 25m.This is a guy who is a regular in the French international squad which is arguably the strongest in the Euros.For 25m he would represent excellent value for money.
I wonder how you arrived at the 25 million valuation.
Yes and yes again for £25m, means Partey can be sold plus room for another midfielder maybe like Onana as we very light in there.
Sesko is a name that keeps popping up as the Ideal CF.
Fofana – £25m
Onana – £40m
Sesko – £45m
Partey (20m), Nelson (15m), Eddie (25m)& Ramsdale (30m+) will bring in money plus with Elneny gone that leaves just Jorginho & Rice. Maybe Zink can be sold also for good price if replaced.
That’s not alot of money spent considering what we will get for the 4/ maybe 5 above.
Are we signing another winger? Jesus & Martinelli can be back up to Saka & Trossard plus rotate all 4 works. Havertz & Sesko (or whoever is signed, personally would love Vhalovic) they can battle it out up top.
Smithrowe & Vieria will be needed as Ode can’t play all comps.
Excited to see who Mikel brings in after the new contract is signed.
I like Fofana but I think he shares many similarities with Rice. I suspect Arteta will be looking for a different kind of midfielder. A controller or tempo setter like Jorginho and Partey who primarily sit in front of the centre backs to dictate play. I’m not sure Fofana is that kind of player. But if they are going for two midfielders,then a player like Fofana and another like Zubimendi would make sense. Alternatively just get Guimaraes who can do both roles.
Zubimendi only wants Real Madrid or Barca according to reports, so forget about him.
Guimaraes would be 100 million release clause, plus he is happy in Newcastle, so forget that and the money.
Fofana is last year of his contract and not extending at Monaco, so great value for the money.
He improves the squad for sure, and balances the midfield. For 25 million it is a no-brainer, forget about 100 million for a different type, we could not fill up other needed positions.
I didn’t mean specifically Zubimendi,but a player like him. Basically Jorginho but hopefully with better physical attributes. Like I said,I’m all for Fofana, but I still think we need a different type of midfielder as well.
I get you Onyango, but it be maybe the instructions to play a certain way. Example Partey for instance I noticed for Gana he’s mostly box to box and has the license to go forward with the ball. My feeling with Arteta he wants a DM like Zubimendi because of his technical abilities, he can get out of tight situations in midfield and release a killer pass just like Busquets used to.