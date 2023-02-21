Should Arsenal go for Harry Kane to be our Erling Haaland? “Why not?”

Even though Arsenal scored four goals last weekend, none of them came from their number nine, Eddie Nketiah. Scoring was an issue in the previous three games (before the win over Villa). This current struggle, along with the fact that Gabriel Jesus had gone many games without scoring before the World Cup, suggests that if Arteta can get his hands on a reliable goal supplier, he should not hesitate.

Our old Arsenal graduate Emmanuel Frimpong has a suggestion for the striker Arteta should try to entice to the Emirates. Despite the oddity, the famous midfielder believes Arsenal should pursue Harry Kane. Speaking to Midnite, he had this to say when asked if Arsenal should go for Harry Kane: “Should Arsenal sign Harry Kane? Why not? My interest is for Arsenal to win trophies and improve.

“I would not care if a player played for Tottenham or Chelsea, if he’s going to improve Arsenal and make us a better team, I will have Kane. I’ll go and drive him to Arsenal myself!

“Kane has been the best striker in the Premier League for the last four or five seasons, and he seems like a top professional. Kane is one of my favourite players to watch; he’s been very loyal to Tottenham, and I’d hope when the time comes, Tottenham will be loyal to him.

“I don’t think Daniel Levy would sell Kane to Arsenal, and Tottenham fans would never forgive him. You’d make Arsenal a lot stronger and lose your best player.”

If Arsenal is to compete with Manchester City for the next few years, they may need their own Erling Haaland. Imagine if Arsenal had a reliable goal source like Haaland this season; they would have been unstoppable against other Premier League teams.

Kane may be Arteta’s Haaland, but as Frimpong suggests, it may be difficult to sign him from our arch rivals…

And would he come to Arsenal to win his first trophy? Can you imagine!

Sam P

