Should Arsenal have covered staff for travel to Champions League final?

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I believe this is an own goal from the owners, not to reward their hard working staff with an all expenses trip to the CL final.
Whilst its the playing team/squad who naturally get all the plaudits and praise for getting us to the final, we need the club (as well as all fans) to recognise the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to make sure the club runs seamlessly.
Let’s also not forget that this season, above all others, we are about to post a huge increase in revenue, making us no 1 in the PL/UK, and 3rd globally behind RM and Barca.
So come on Arsenal, do the best thing and reward your staff with an all expenses trip to the final. It’s a team game and effort after all.