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Should Arsenal have covered staff for travel to Champions League final?

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have faced criticism in recent days following their decision not to cover travel costs for staff attending the Champions League final.

Paris Saint-Germain offered to cover travel expenses for all staff for the final of Europe’s top club competition, while Arsenal staff reportedly expected a similar arrangement.

Staff Travel Controversy

It will be the first Champions League final for Arsenal since 2006, and the club are aiming to win the competition for the first time in their history.

Despite the historic occasion, staff who wish to attend the match in Hungary have been asked to fund their own travel, a decision that has drawn scrutiny given the scale and finances of the club.

Arsenal are among the richest clubs in world football and are expected to generate further revenue from a successful European campaign.

External Criticism and Response

Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness criticised the decision via Football Insider, stating:

“Arsenal should have reconsidered that. They should have taken the staff. They should have paid for that. That’s something they could have absorbed, and I really don’t agree with it at all. I know that if I’d been in place there, I would have definitely taken the staff and PSG have done it, and Arsenal can certainly afford to do it.

Wyness continued: “We’re talking in the thousands, it’s not a significant sum in the scheme of things, and that’s what all these people work day in, day out for. Until you’re in a position like I’ve been lucky enough to be in as a chief executive, you don’t actually see the total amount of work they put in, and you understand what they give and their sacrifice for the club.”

The comments reflect wider debate about how clubs support staff during major European fixtures and the differing standards among elite football organisations.

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  1. I believe this is an own goal from the owners, not to reward their hard working staff with an all expenses trip to the CL final.

    Whilst its the playing team/squad who naturally get all the plaudits and praise for getting us to the final, we need the club (as well as all fans) to recognise the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to make sure the club runs seamlessly.

    Let’s also not forget that this season, above all others, we are about to post a huge increase in revenue, making us no 1 in the PL/UK, and 3rd globally behind RM and Barca.

    So come on Arsenal, do the best thing and reward your staff with an all expenses trip to the final. It’s a team game and effort after all.

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