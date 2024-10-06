Should Arsenal have given Nwaneri a chance to shine against Southampton?

Is it disappointing that Ethan Nwaneri didn’t get any game time in Arsenal’s last two matches? The other Saturday, following his impactful cameo in the 4-2 victory against Leicester, Nwaneri convinced many that he was worthy of more playing time in Arteta’s team.
However, ever since then, they haven’t seen him take to the field…
On various social media platforms, Gooners have expressed their disappointment over the 17-year-old’s lack of playing time against PSG and Southampton, despite his heroics against Leicester.
Chido Obi Martin has recently signed with Manchester United, and there is a prevailing sentiment that he made this decision due to a lack of opportunities for advancement at Arsenal (there’s a narrative Arteta doesn’t favour the youth).
Nwaneri has demonstrated his readiness to join the Arsenal squad through impressive performances in pre-season against Bournemouth and Manchester United, as well as in brief appearances against Tottenham and Leicester.
Some may criticise me in the comments section, but against Southampton, if Arteta was truly committed to rotating and providing players with opportunities to shine, he should have given Nwaneri that chance. The match was an ideal moment for Nwaneri to further acclimatise to the Premier League.
Indeed, Rice and Jorginho performed well together, but I believe Arsenal could have effortlessly taken care of the Saints with Rice at #6 and Nwaneri at RCM. What do you think?
Darren N
Obviously, we thought the game against Southampton was going to be a walk in the park but eventually it wasn’t so because the starting team selection didn’t do much. We needed to win at all costs so for that reason he didn’t get the opportunity to play. He will have more chances in fa cups and carabao games.
Yes I agree with your statement about how the match went on. But against reccester city we are 2:2 before nwaneri comes in. Please arteter have to play nwaneri before it starts looking elsewhere wear
No, because we had to score one more goal after leading by 2-1 in the game
Let the youngsters play in FA and Carabao Cups first
That’s now water under the Bridge, but personally I would have started the kid over Jorginho.
We couldn’t have started better but lady luck was with the Saints, but having gone behind a goal down we showed character and finished strongly.
Jorginho didn’t do bad but his legs are long gone.
This game seemed easier on paper but Southampton were set up well, along with our injury issues (timber not playing
The fact the team picked themselves up after going a goal down , perhaps prevented nwaneri getting game time.
As for Martin he went because of money and the fact they are going to implement into the first team
Cozier duberry who also left to Brighton has been sent out on loan to Blackburn. Rumours suggesting he didn’t see a pathway are poor insight from him as Brighton have two options ahead of him minteh and andingra both who are not much older than him. He could have signed a contract and be sent away. I really don’t buy into this that these young players don’t see a pathway. They have to fight for it. Omani hutchison left arsenal as he said he wanted first team football, arsenal had arranged a loan move for him once he signed a new contact. Instead he left, went Chelsea, spent a year in the youth set up ! Then sent on loan – where he did well but sold and is now Ipswich’s most expensive signing- and is struggling. So he wasted a year after arsenal regardless of what his brother said about lack of opportunities , the pressure he is under for a player with no pl game time is great. Whoever is advising these kids or whether it’s for money – arteta is right in saying the player has to have exceptional talent fight for the opportunity and continue to improve
People look at yamil and think we should be doing the same, he is an exceptional talent at a club who have some serious financial constraints so they had to use him
I agree with those who thought that starting him wasn’t the best thing to do. As it was, there was considerable experience on display to cover for the injuries and Calafiori is still bedding in – very well too I might add.
The way the game went (A above alluded to it) that going a goal down needed experienced heads to retrieve the game and Nwaneri missed the boat.
He also made some very good points about lack of opportunity but the grass being greener elsewhere – invariably isn’t.
This is a difficult question because giving him a chance would be at the expense of someone who started and needed the minutes as well. It’s a delicate act balancing the minutes of all the fringe players.
You have to consider the team dynamics as well. We already were forced to make a change at right back. Making another change at right midfield could have been one change too many.
For now,I think Carabao cup and cameos from the bench are the best platforms for the lad to showcase his skills.
Havertz injured? 🫣
According to what I have just read. The only good news is that Arsenal don’t play again for 2 weeks. Let’s hope it isn’t serious.
@SueP
ever thought we would be wishing for his quick return? Ha!
Do not worry
Nwaneri will get plenty of chances