Should Arsenal have given Nwaneri a chance to shine against Southampton?

Is it disappointing that Ethan Nwaneri didn’t get any game time in Arsenal’s last two matches? The other Saturday, following his impactful cameo in the 4-2 victory against Leicester, Nwaneri convinced many that he was worthy of more playing time in Arteta’s team.

However, ever since then, they haven’t seen him take to the field…

On various social media platforms, Gooners have expressed their disappointment over the 17-year-old’s lack of playing time against PSG and Southampton, despite his heroics against Leicester.

Chido Obi Martin has recently signed with Manchester United, and there is a prevailing sentiment that he made this decision due to a lack of opportunities for advancement at Arsenal (there’s a narrative Arteta doesn’t favour the youth).

Nwaneri has demonstrated his readiness to join the Arsenal squad through impressive performances in pre-season against Bournemouth and Manchester United, as well as in brief appearances against Tottenham and Leicester.

Some may criticise me in the comments section, but against Southampton, if Arteta was truly committed to rotating and providing players with opportunities to shine, he should have given Nwaneri that chance. The match was an ideal moment for Nwaneri to further acclimatise to the Premier League.

Indeed, Rice and Jorginho performed well together, but I believe Arsenal could have effortlessly taken care of the Saints with Rice at #6 and Nwaneri at RCM. What do you think?

Darren N

