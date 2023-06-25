Should Arsenal have gone back for Moises Caicedo rather than Lavia?

In the winter transfer window, we were made to believe that Moises Caicedo was the exact kind of midfielder Arteta wanted. Two “rich bids” from Arsenal for his swoop were rejected by Brighton. We were led to believe the Seagulls were banking on Caicedo to help them seal a European spot, which is why they didn’t opt to cash in on their midfield engine.

Towards the end of the season, Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi then hinted that the Ecuadorian would be allowed to leave, signalling to his suitors like Arsenal that it was time to try again.

As per reports, the Gunners aren’t trying again, and the main reason is Romeo Lavia.

Caicedo is brilliant, but at this moment in time, he isn’t what Arsenal needs. Arteta believes he’ll sign Declan Rice. With Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, Arsenal’s main midfield set-up could be Rice as a No. 6 and Havertz and Odegaard as the two No. 8s. The other midfielder to join will likely be more of a backup midfielder.

Is that a role Caicedo would take on? Certainly not, but Lavia would. I bet the Saint relishes the chance of working under Arteta, even as a deputy to Rice.

The Belgian, who may also be signed for about £40 million, is cheaper than the Ecuadorian, for whom Brighton wants as much as £80 million.

Ultimately, Caicedo is more established, but the decision makers may be looking at Lavia and seeing in him a younger and cheaper option that would complement their existing options with his enormous potential.

Is a Caicedo snub for Lavia a wise move?

Darren N

