Should Arsenal have gone the extra mile for Mudryk and Caicedo?

Has Arsenal Done Enough by Vuyo Mataka
Arsenal’s refusal to spend beyond their limit might cost them the title
With the conclusion of the January window, Arsenal have brought in Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Jorginho. Trossard and Kiwior and sensible signings that add quality to our depth, however, Jorginho, a good signing in my opinion, is seen as a polarizing signing due to his age and the clubs history with Chelsea players. Only time will tell how these signings will turn out but, is it enough for Arsenal to win the league?
It the beginning of the window, centre forward was a priority for the club. With Eddie Nketiah making his mark in the team and Jesus recovering at a rapid rate, it made it a less of a worry.
Arsenal proceeded to bring appropriate cover for Gabriel with the signing of Kiwior. Arsenal proceeded on acquiring a wide forward option to compete with Martinelli.
Mykhaylo Mudryk was a long term target for the club, a promising talent with the utmost potential that would have been a solid addition. With a drawn out transfer saga, Arsenal lose out on the prospect to Chelsea, who were willing to pay more upfront. Same with Joao Felix, a player Arsenal were briefly interested in. Arsenal shifted focus to a more proven and more experienced option in Trossard.
The missing piece after that was an option in defensive midfield. The dream target was Moises Caicedo, a phenomenal player who has proved himself over such a short period of time. With the club pushing to get the deal done, Brighton were reluctant to let him go as a result of him being an essential player for the club. Arsenal not wanting to go above and beyond, settled for the singing of the experienced midfielder, Jorginho.
With arsenal missing out on the signing of Mudryk and Caicedo, due to financial reasons, it begs the question has Arsenal’s spending decisions cost them the league? Should they have broken the bank and paid a king’s ransom for these players or is the club in the right for choosing more sensible options
Arsenal have a long season ahead. With a target on their back, will they be capable of handling the pressure of becoming premier league champions. With how the league is going, it is going to be decided by a tough run of games in April for Arsenal.
I do not speak for all Arsenal fans, I truly am amazed how far the club has come. This club has come from disarray to a united club and fan base that is striving for success.
It is a dream, an achievable dream, to see Arsenal lift the league trophy but, at this point in time, Have the Arsenal done enough?
From this Arsenal fan, it is an unforgettable season regardless of the outcome.
Vuyo Mataka
No, in a word.
Arsenal was doing just fine before the transfer window. We just increased our chance by adding 3 very good bodies to our squad.
Please can we stop this here.
We all need to respect the club for not bidding higher than they did, cos they clearly decided those players weren’t worth the extra amount. Would any of you pay more to buy something you would like? Probably not. So why should it be any different in football where the stakes and amounts are infinitely higher….?? This is a business and not a game simulation we’re talking about.
As for the #eduout brigade – perhaps you should stop supporting our club if this is how fickle you really are. We’re top of the PL with a 5 point gap and a game in hand over the supposed greatest ever PL team in City and the greatest striker in the world right now in Haaland. What more do you actually want??
The fact is, we’ve had a very solid window – we’ve brought in two VERY seasoned PL players in Trossard and Jorginho, the first of which has slotted straight in and can play in several positions; and the second of whom has an honors list that puts most players to shame. He also has stats over the last two years that match (if not better) that of Partey in many depts.
Throw in we bought Kiwor who can give us extra depth where needed.
Granted, all three wont be immediate starters – however we have 3 much needed positions covered now and can rotate these players to give our first XI a much needed rest for the 18 PL ‘cup finals’ we have left.
Big money signings dont necessarily buy success, so can certain quarters of the Arsenal fanbase understand this.
We are actually FAR STRONGER now with these three signings, then we wouldve been had we have blown 80m on either Mudryk or Caciedo alone. And we’ve spent about half of that amount in the process.
Now let’s all get behind the team like we have been recently, cos it’s very well documented just how much strength and positivity the team actually take from all us fans
Spot on ric.
Yes. Spot on
Yes. I’d rather pay too much and win the PL this year. Generally I’m AGAINST paying too much But this year is an exception. We wouldn’t go into bankruptcy and have a much better chance to win the PL. I think Man City could pip us because they have better quality in depth.
And just because we are number 1 this year doesn’t mean we will even be in the top 4 next year
We should have done everything we could to secure a PL win this year
I have seen trossard play in Brighton to know he his a fine player but haven’t seen mudryk play just 15min against milner people shouting he his a great player,as if people forgot how 19yrs martinelli disgrace both kante n d milner or people forgot trossard disgrace milner n van diyk this season n d last but u guys don’t call him great bcos now he his in arsenal.joginho is another different case,which can be seen in 2 different scenario,Chelsea football n arsenal balling is to different kind of balling,euro joginho is a beast
No, because their price tags were heavily inflated for non- homegrown players. Marseilla got Ounahi for 8 M + 2 M add-ons, whereas Napoli bought Kim Min-jae for merely 10 M
No ways. They already went too far out in both cases. I’m grateful to Chelsea & Brighton for preventing us from fatal errors.
The philosophy that Arsenal makes stars than buy them …. makes our club unique and special. This part of the major reasons why some of us are so endeared to the Gunners.
I think this is a question we should be revisiting at the end of the season. Too early to draw any conclusions. 50 points after 19 games is insane. Let’s just hope our core stays fit ’cause they’re more than capable of winning it.
@ Stephanie I hope u eat ur words come end of the season when AFC lifts the epl trophy. By the way, what guarantees do u have that buying just Mudryk or/and Caicedo will win us the league?
Caicedo yes, Mudryk no…..we have a ton of attacking players already.
He’s the reality, we are very very very unlikely to be in this position again next year with this lead at this stage of the season. I would’ve gone all our for the best DM we could find. Winning the EPL is worth it, Caicedo has already showed that he can do it in the EPL so not a huge risk.
Would you not risk over paying to take a chance at winning the EPL?
Was Caicedo even for sale????
As for Mudryk, we got 3 players for less around 50% of his price, and had we bid 100m , Chelsea would probably have outbid us.
The fact is we did go the extra mile by spenrding far more than our title rivals.