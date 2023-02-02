Should Arsenal have gone the extra mile for Mudryk and Caicedo?

Has Arsenal Done Enough by Vuyo Mataka

Arsenal’s refusal to spend beyond their limit might cost them the title

With the conclusion of the January window, Arsenal have brought in Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Jorginho. Trossard and Kiwior and sensible signings that add quality to our depth, however, Jorginho, a good signing in my opinion, is seen as a polarizing signing due to his age and the clubs history with Chelsea players. Only time will tell how these signings will turn out but, is it enough for Arsenal to win the league?

It the beginning of the window, centre forward was a priority for the club. With Eddie Nketiah making his mark in the team and Jesus recovering at a rapid rate, it made it a less of a worry.

Arsenal proceeded to bring appropriate cover for Gabriel with the signing of Kiwior. Arsenal proceeded on acquiring a wide forward option to compete with Martinelli.

Mykhaylo Mudryk was a long term target for the club, a promising talent with the utmost potential that would have been a solid addition. With a drawn out transfer saga, Arsenal lose out on the prospect to Chelsea, who were willing to pay more upfront. Same with Joao Felix, a player Arsenal were briefly interested in. Arsenal shifted focus to a more proven and more experienced option in Trossard.

The missing piece after that was an option in defensive midfield. The dream target was Moises Caicedo, a phenomenal player who has proved himself over such a short period of time. With the club pushing to get the deal done, Brighton were reluctant to let him go as a result of him being an essential player for the club. Arsenal not wanting to go above and beyond, settled for the singing of the experienced midfielder, Jorginho.

With arsenal missing out on the signing of Mudryk and Caicedo, due to financial reasons, it begs the question has Arsenal’s spending decisions cost them the league? Should they have broken the bank and paid a king’s ransom for these players or is the club in the right for choosing more sensible options

Arsenal have a long season ahead. With a target on their back, will they be capable of handling the pressure of becoming premier league champions. With how the league is going, it is going to be decided by a tough run of games in April for Arsenal.

I do not speak for all Arsenal fans, I truly am amazed how far the club has come. This club has come from disarray to a united club and fan base that is striving for success.

It is a dream, an achievable dream, to see Arsenal lift the league trophy but, at this point in time, Have the Arsenal done enough?

From this Arsenal fan, it is an unforgettable season regardless of the outcome.

Vuyo Mataka

