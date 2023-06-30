Should Arsenal have included Milinkovic Savic in our midfield targets?

Sergej Milinkovic Savic is a name synonymous with many Gooners. For the last few transfer windows, the Lazio midfield engine has been linked with a move to the Emirates. In fact, each of the last few summers he has been linked with an exit from Stadio Olimpico, with a report always emerging about how Lazio are willing to cash in on him and inject the funds from his sell-to-squad rebuild.

As highlighted, the Gunners have always been one of the teams keen to get the versatile midfielder. However, this summer, even with the talk of a midfield overhaul, there have yet to be any suggestions. Arteta and Edu have looked Savic’s way, even with the prospect of signing him on a bargain deal.

Interest in Savic has waned. Even the Serie A clubs that would have jumped at the chance of signing him have yet to do so. Juventus were at one point seen as his next destination in Serie A, but their retaining Rabiot and being in the chase for Thomas Partey may make it hard to pull off his swoop.

Arteta, this summer, wanted to bring on board top midfielders to refresh his engine room. It seems he opted to limit his options to signing midfielders with a taste of Premier League football, probably ruling out moves for Milinkovic Savic and Martin Zubimendi. If such a transfer plan pays off, we must wait and see.

Following the past links to Savic, have you been watching him? If so, should he have been a transfer option this summer?

Darren N

