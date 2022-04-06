Should Arsenal have kept faith in Leno against Crystal Palace?

Why did Ramsdale get in the team over Leno?

Hindsight is a wonderful thing isn’t it, and there is a lot of things to review after our 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday.

But I can’t help but think had Bernd Leno been in goal for our game against Palace, we may not have conceded in the way we did and as many as we did.

Of course the whole team was to blame for the loss, not just the defence or the goalkeeper, at the end of the day we win as a team and we lose as a team and Palace seemed to want it more.

But there is one thing I failed to grasp and that was that after his good performance against Aston Villa just before the international break, where he pretty much got us all three points at the death, why Leno was overlooked for Aaron Ramsdale. A player who lets not forget made an error against Liverpool that really cost us the game.

I am sure Ramsdale will pick himself up and get back to those amazing and solid performances he did so well to bring to the team during his first few games, but I can’t help but feel that Leno deserved to play in his second consecutive game to be given that chance.

I am not saying Leno wouldn’t have conceded those goals, maybe he would have, but he deserved to be shown more respect and to be shown he can be trusted in goal and not just get the call because our so called “number one” was not available for one reason or another.

All in all, like I’ve said before we win and lose as a team, so we may well have lost either way, but Mikel Arteta needs to realise that Leno too deserves more chances, especially if he will be on the way out come the end of the season.

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_