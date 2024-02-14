Should Arsenal have loaned Kuhl to Everton? A goal & 2 assists help Everton to Women’s FA Cup QF

Arsenal Women loanee Kathrine Kuhl scored her first goal for Everton and managed to goal assists during the Toffee’s 7-1 win against Nottingham Forest, in the Women’s FA Cup 5th round.

Arsenal’s 20 year old Danish midfielder, Kuhl, was very influential in Everton’s superb away win. The youngster put Everton on the scoresheet with a stylish kick of the ball over the keeper, after breaking through on goal – this was Kuhl’s 1st Everton goal, after joining the club on loan in January 2024.

Justine Vanhaevermaet scored Everton’s second goal, when she headed home Kuhl’s corner from close range, for her first goal for the club. Later, our Arsenal loanee’s strike rebounded off the post and onto the very unfortunate Forest goalkeeper, and into the net for goal number four.

Everton will now welcome WSL & FA Cup holders Chelsea in the Quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Full draw details below:

2023-24 Adobe Women’s FA Cup quarter-final draw

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Liverpool v Leicester City

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Everton v Chelsea

The quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of Sunday 10th March 2024.

As we all know, Arsenal Women crashed out of the FA Cup in the 5th round, after being defeated 1-0 by Manchester City. At least our Arsenal loanee is on her way to the FA Cup quarter-finals – something her Arsenal Women teammates will not experience this season unfortunately..

I, for one, will be shouting for Everton on FA Cup quarter-final day!

Kathrine is only on loan to Everton until the end of this season, at this point. Her loan deal could be extended or she could return to Arsenal in summer. She was getting very little game time at Arsenal, which prompted the move to Everton.

Head coach Jonas Eidevall still doesn’t seem to have found his best team, amongst all of his new recruits and returning players, which is showing in Arsenal’s results. Do you think Arsenal should have loaned Kuhl to Everton?

Arsenal face London City Lionesses tonight, kick-off 7pm UK. You can watch live on the FA Player. An away win for Arsenal Women will take us to the semi-finals of the Conti Cup – a cup which our Gunners hope to defend this year..

Michelle Maxwell

