Should Arsenal have pushed harder for Juventus star?

Arsenal was keen to sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo in the last transfer window.

The Juventus star has been struggling for relevance at the Italian club, and he was also keen to move away from Turin.

However, Arsenal could not agree with the Old Lady to sign him.

A report via Sport Witness claims the midfielder had already agreed to personal terms with Arsenal, and the club just needed to agree with his current employer.

However, the Gunners insisted on a straight loan while Juve wanted some commitment involved.

The report claims this difference scuppered the deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur is technically gifted, and he could have been a quality addition to our squad for this second half of the season.

We have some exciting players in the current squad, but Arthur probably has more experience than a majority of them.

The midfielder is still not a regular at Juve, and he also struggles to make an impact in a more rigid system being employed by Max Allegri.

We would need to keep bolstering our squad, and it would be great to add Arthur to the group.

Juve could allow him to join us on a loan-to-buy agreement which will help Arsenal evaluate if he fits our system.

