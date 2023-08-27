Arsenal News Latest News

Should Arsenal have put the ball out of play before Nketiah’s goal?

Controversy surrounded Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Fulham as they took the lead 2-1 while the Cottagers were down to ten men due to an injury.

In the match, Mikel Arteta’s team found themselves trailing at halftime due to an early goal from Andreas Pereira. Bukayo Saka managed to equalise from the penalty spot after the break.

As Arsenal pursued a winning goal, they continued to apply pressure on Fulham’s defence. Eventually, they managed to gain the lead for the first time in the game through a goal from Eddie Nketiah, assisted by substitute Fabio Vieira.

However, the controversy emerged when the goal was scored while Calvin Bassey of Fulham was injured and receiving treatment on the field. Typically, teams would kick the ball out of play in such situations to allow for medical attention to be provided.

In this instance, Arsenal did not adhere to that sportsmanship convention and chose to continue playing and eventually scored. This decision has drawn criticism from some, who have criticised Arsenal for a perceived lack of sportsmanship and class.

The Sun has reported on the backlash from fans, highlighting the widespread disapproval of Arsenal’s actions during the match.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We could have put the ball out of play, but that is not a right, and we are to only do that if we wish to.

At that time, all we were thinking about was getting the winning goal and the players did the right thing to carry on playing.

Sadly, we did not win the game and rather than worry about what happened against Fulham, we need to look forward.

