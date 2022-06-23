Should Arsenal have retired the Number 14 Jersey?

Eddie staying is all well and good but number 14 is for one man only!

There has been a lot said in recent days about the extension of Eddie Nketiah’ s contract and the number he has been given and I want to also say my bit.

Now I have nothing against Eddie, yet I do not think he is going to be the one to lead us forward and I do not think he will be an Arsenal legend in years to come!

And I certainly do not agree with the fact that he has been given the number 14 shirt.

Controversial I know but that’s how I feel!

I know he is still young and he may prove me and many of the other fans who have been critical of him previously, wrong, and I for one hope he does. But when it comes to the number 14 that he has been given, I do not agree with that one bit.

But then I blame Arsenal for this because when our iconic legend Thierry Henry left they should have retired his number because let’s put it this way, nobody can ever and will ever live up to the legend that Henry became and still is to this day where Arsenal football club is concerned!

He has a statue outside the Emirates stadium, he returned for a second loan spell and maybe one day he will come back to manage the club, but the day they unveiled his statue was the day that they should have retired his number.

I felt the same when Theo Walcott was given the number 14, it just didn’t feel the same, and I gave him the benefit of the doubt as I do with all of our players, but we saw it came near to working out with Theo but never actually did and this is why nobody else should wear the number 14!!!

Because this is what happens, when players take over an icons number, they are forever pitted against the icon and compared to them, and more often then not they do not rise to the same levels as the icons, or maybe they do in their own way but in life when you are used to one thing it is hard to accept or see anything even slightly different.

Now this is by no way a negative article aimed at Eddie, he is still part of our team and I will support him for as long as he wears the shirt and I am sure he will make some type of an impact in the side when given a chance but as for the number, in my eyes, there will only ever be ONE number 14!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

