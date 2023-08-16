Should Arsenal have signed a top striker instead of Raya and Havertz?

Ex-Gunner Jermaine Pennant says if he were in Mikel Arteta’s shoes, there are two deals arsenalb have done that he wouldn’t have completed. Instead of those two deals, he would have made another one that Arteta’s team desperately needs.

With Kai Havertz failing to shine in his Arsenal debut and David Raya being unveiled as a Gunner, Pennant suggests the cash spent on the two should have been used to sign a reliable striker who can guarantee the team 20+ league goals.

In his argument, the ex-winger suggests Arsenal’s striking is one position Arteta should have and should still prioritize to bolster, as he names Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic as a player who would suit the Arsenal attack.

“Bringing in a new striker for Arsenal 100 percent has to be the priority,” Pennant said on bettingsites.co.uk. “Spending £65m on Kai Havertz and what could be up to £30m for David Raya, that’s almost £100m…

“Arsenal could have signed a top-class striker for that money instead, who will get them 20-plus goals a season, which they need. If Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli are not getting those numbers like they did last season, then the goals may be few and far between, which is why they need an out-and-out striker.

“Arsenal were linked with Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus in the past, and I think he would be a great addition for the club. He can also bring something different with his hold-up play; he’s strong in the air and a good striker. He would be a great signing and appears to be available, so Arsenal should have used their money to sign someone like that.

“Arsenal have got depth in the defence and midfield areas after their summer signings. The icing on the cake for Arsenal would now be to bring in a new striker.”

It is an interesting idea, but if Arsenal DID bring in a top hitman, where would that leave Jesus and Nketiah?



