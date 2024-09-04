Should Arsenal have snapped up Ivan Toney for about £33 million on Deadline Day?

Many expected Arsenal to sign a striker last summer, but they did not. Arsenal were linked to a number of top strikers but signed none.
On deadline day, many were surprised that the Gunners did not pursue Ivan Toney, a striker rumoured to have once caught the eyes of Arsenal chiefs. The Brentford striker was a top target for the Gunners in late 2023 and early 2024, according to gossip columns. Despite the expectation of signing him during the January transfer window, Arsenal’s decision to not spend £100 million on the player led to the deal’s collapse.
The North Londoners did not pursue the Englishman in the summer, contrary to expectations. That said, given the fact that Toney has recently joined Saudi Arabian team Al Ahli for about £33 million, one would wonder why Arsenal didn’t try to hijack that bargain deal.
Despite Toney’s undeniable qualities, it’s now clear that it wasn’t his quality that prevented him from moving to the Emirates Stadium. According to Miguel Delaney of the Independent, Arsenal’s technical bench was unsure how the Al Ahli attacker would fit into their group.
Assuming he would struggle to establish chemistry with the team, Arsenal never made the last-minute push to recruit him, as speculated.
The hope is that Toney has a successful season in the Saudi Pro League, and we Gooners should put our trust in Arteta and Edu. There’s a reason they didn’t sign a striker, and we hope Kai Havertz, who the Gooners expect much from, can deliver.
Havertz has two goals and an assist in two games. He has just picked up where he left off last season (8 goals and 7 assists in 9 league games), and the expectation is that he will continue to improve.
I’m glad that we weren’t at all interested, and it seems no coincidence that no other PL clubs went for him either. He’s found his level in Saudi, and I wish him the best.
I wouldn’t say that Arsenal are not looking for a striker, but are holding on till January or next summer when some world class players may be availabe😉.
Won’t win the title with Havertz as our main striker
Well, you’re never going to know for certain if any other main striker(s) would have won the title for us if we, for perhaps many of the other 2105 possible other reasons, happen to not win it. However, something tells me that you’ll be reminding us that this was the reason if we don’t become champions.
Obviously, even at the relatively early age of 28 the money from Saudi was the big factor in his decision.
It wasn’t the fee but the wages on offer that Arsenal certainly couldn’t/wouldn’t even consider matching even if they wanted Toney. Those are a reported £400,000-a-week including bonuses – the equivalent of £800,000-a-week before tax in the UK. Fantasy land stuff really.
I do think though that there’s a false narrative developing around Havertz and not bringing in another striker (and there were more than just Toney available). It isn’t that there’s little/no confidence that Havertz will continue to develop. It’s that there’s a lot resting upon him but he’s human and, as a footballer particularly, prone to injury, possible suspension, fatigue and simply a drop in form which players can and do experience.
If/when any of those should occur (and both the recent freak injury to Merino followed by the red card for Rice is surely a pointer to even the “unexpected” happening) then Arsenal are light on “proper”, effective, striker replacements. That was known before and during the window and remains the case (even post-Sterling).
Of course, no one may be needed, there are “goals across the team” etc., in which case that’s fine and the decision is fully justified. But if someone is needed, then what? We’ll just have to hope that it doesn’t come to that.
As a supporter, I feel we should have – but if MA felt he didn’t fit into his plans, then I obviously back his decision.
No, we would have had to pay jon silly wages.
He ain’t all that good
He made a name for scoring twenty goals on season but eight were penalties.
Last season he did not score in his last ten matches.