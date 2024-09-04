Should Arsenal have snapped up Ivan Toney for about £33 million on Deadline Day?

Many expected Arsenal to sign a striker last summer, but they did not. Arsenal were linked to a number of top strikers but signed none.

On deadline day, many were surprised that the Gunners did not pursue Ivan Toney, a striker rumoured to have once caught the eyes of Arsenal chiefs. The Brentford striker was a top target for the Gunners in late 2023 and early 2024, according to gossip columns. Despite the expectation of signing him during the January transfer window, Arsenal’s decision to not spend £100 million on the player led to the deal’s collapse.

The North Londoners did not pursue the Englishman in the summer, contrary to expectations. That said, given the fact that Toney has recently joined Saudi Arabian team Al Ahli for about £33 million, one would wonder why Arsenal didn’t try to hijack that bargain deal.

Despite Toney’s undeniable qualities, it’s now clear that it wasn’t his quality that prevented him from moving to the Emirates Stadium. According to Miguel Delaney of the Independent, Arsenal’s technical bench was unsure how the Al Ahli attacker would fit into their group.

Assuming he would struggle to establish chemistry with the team, Arsenal never made the last-minute push to recruit him, as speculated.

The hope is that Toney has a successful season in the Saudi Pro League, and we Gooners should put our trust in Arteta and Edu. There’s a reason they didn’t sign a striker, and we hope Kai Havertz, who the Gooners expect much from, can deliver.

Havertz has two goals and an assist in two games. He has just picked up where he left off last season (8 goals and 7 assists in 9 league games), and the expectation is that he will continue to improve.

Daniel O

