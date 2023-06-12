Should Arsenal have tried harder to secure Youri Tielemans?

Like many other PL clubs, Arsenal is keen to make key deals to be ready to answer all the questions they will be asked next season.
For impactful deals, money ought to be spent; however, that’s only sometimes the case. Sometimes clubs get lucky, and finding a player who can offer the desired quality and experience on a free transfer is challenging.
For the Gunners, Youri Tielemans could have been such a lucky move.
Arsenal could have signed Youri Tielemans from Leicester City on a free transfer. Instead, the Belgian has joined Unai Emery’s Europa League-bound Aston Villa. The Belgian had been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium multiple times, with Arsenal repeatedly mentioned as his next destination, but that obviously never went through.
The Gunners were one of the ‘Big Six’ clubs said to be keen on bringing him on board this summer, but it appears they have moved the spotlight to other targets in recent weeks.
The 26-year-old endured a bad season with a weak Leicester team, but he has been a class act in midfield for several seasons. That should have been too good of a deal for Arsenal to pass up.
Tielemans’ ability to contribute in all areas of the game makes him a useful addition to any squad. He possesses a strong eye for a pass and a fantastic range of passing, and his accurate shooting can contribute to goal-scoring opportunities. He is a skilled tackler and has good technical ability and ball control. His drive and productivity make him a valuable addition to any midfield, giving his team’s defence stability and protection.
Given his abilities and experience, it’s evident that Arsenal will struggle to find a better offer for a player of his age on the present market.
Darren N
Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Absolutely not. Now James Maddison is available we should go for him. Quality player. We will need some squad for the coming season…..we will be fighting on four fronts…..lot’s of games.
Arsenal were never interested in Tielemans. That was a story made up by the media. He’s a good player but lacks pace and physicality and too often gets caught in possession. As for Leicester being a ‘weak’ team well results don’t lie. But if they were so weak why are so many of their players being snapped up by PL and top European teams? Leicester had the most expensively assembled team ever to be relegated and the 7th highest wage bill in the division.
Leicester should have sold him 2 years ago. That’s what happens when you over price players. Take note both Westham and Brighton. Speaking of over pricing. Forget Rice and Caicedo. I’ve watched them both play. They may win one or, at a stretch 2 tackles during a game and make simple passes sideways and backwards. Hardly adventurous or positive. They do however make them selves available to receive the ball, but so do our defenders. They are hardly worth more than £50 million each. I would forget those 2 over priced players and invest £120 million in Jude Bellingham. He would make a real difference and he’s worth the money, and he is a lot younger. If you kept him for 7 years and then sold him, with inflation you would easily get your money back and probably earn a profit on him. Win Win. Edu, please read this and put your business head on. You will get a world class player and make a profit on him. No brainer. Imaging Jude Bellingham playing for Arsenal as a box to box player of a DFM. Aim higher guys, while we have the funds availabe, get only “The Worlds Best” to beat the best.
Apparently Bellingham has signed for Real Madrid.
Is he not too tall for Barcelona? it would be like snow white and the ten drawfs. Anyway all jokes aside, although Barcelona are a great side, they could not afford him as they are in money trouble at the moment and are trying more to sell players than buy expensive ones. Hope Arsenal can get him for £ 120 million, or with a payer swap plus cash deal. He’s worth it, unlike the price for Rice and Caicedo.
He was over priced and Leicester should learn from that. “”. If Arsenal can get Maddison for £30 million and Jude Bellingham for £120 million. Then that would be a better deal than the overpriced combined cost of Rice and Caicedo. (AKA I pass Sideways).
He will be a regular starter for Villa and would have been on the bench for Arsenal, not that I’m convinced we were ever in for him.
I heard we did try hard for him, he just preferred the Villa project – they are on the up big time.