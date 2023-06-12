Should Arsenal have tried harder to secure Youri Tielemans?

Like many other PL clubs, Arsenal is keen to make key deals to be ready to answer all the questions they will be asked next season.

For impactful deals, money ought to be spent; however, that’s only sometimes the case. Sometimes clubs get lucky, and finding a player who can offer the desired quality and experience on a free transfer is challenging.

For the Gunners, Youri Tielemans could have been such a lucky move.

Arsenal could have signed Youri Tielemans from Leicester City on a free transfer. Instead, the Belgian has joined Unai Emery’s Europa League-bound Aston Villa. The Belgian had been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium multiple times, with Arsenal repeatedly mentioned as his next destination, but that obviously never went through.

The Gunners were one of the ‘Big Six’ clubs said to be keen on bringing him on board this summer, but it appears they have moved the spotlight to other targets in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old endured a bad season with a weak Leicester team, but he has been a class act in midfield for several seasons. That should have been too good of a deal for Arsenal to pass up.

Tielemans’ ability to contribute in all areas of the game makes him a useful addition to any squad. He possesses a strong eye for a pass and a fantastic range of passing, and his accurate shooting can contribute to goal-scoring opportunities. He is a skilled tackler and has good technical ability and ball control. His drive and productivity make him a valuable addition to any midfield, giving his team’s defence stability and protection.

Given his abilities and experience, it’s evident that Arsenal will struggle to find a better offer for a player of his age on the present market.

