Arsenal agreed new deals with both Mikel Arteta and Jonas Eidevall whilst both had plenty to play four which they should have been concentrated on, and while it didn’t hamper our women’s side, the men’s results have gone downhill.
It seems strange that the managers would get new deals when they should have been concentrated on their football, but the club clearly wanted to solidify their security by extending their deals.
It was said that the club didn’t want any uncertainty for incoming players or current squad members, and to make sure that everyone understood that the club was looking to continue to build on the current direction that we have been headed in.
While they may have believed that it was the right timing to start to work on their summer transfer movements, with us seemingly having already began negotiating for players such as Marquinhos and possibly Aaron Hickey (depending on which reports you believe to be true), our form in the division has seemingly seen us throw away our chances of securing Champions League football from an extremely strong position.
We now sit two points behind our rivals in the race for fourth, with Spurs goal difference meaning that they just need a draw to secure their place in the elite European competition for next season.
Some fans are rightly fuming at our recent dismal form, with us losing six of our last 11 outings, with our downfall coming after we had moved into fourth place whilst holding at least two games in hand on each of our rivals for that illusive spot in the table, and the finger is naturally pointing towards the Spaniard for blame.
The timing of that contract now seems absurd, but do you believe it will have had any effect on how our recent fixtures would have played out? Would it have changed the mentality of the manager or his players?
Patrick
20 CommentsAdd a Comment
I have an idea why don’t these two men switch roles 🤨
Haha I said that half way through the season mate 😂
Haha Dan I always hear Arsenal women’s team are good so get him on board see what he can do, couldn’t be any worse than the matabore 😂
Actually Arsenal shouldn’t have appointed him as Manager in 1st place…
And even if they did, then they should have sacked him, especially when Conte was available…
Now you see the difference…
Kedar he was appointed because the club has zero ambitions the kroenkes have no interest in creating a title winning or even title challenging team and anyone who thinks otherwise will be sorely disappointed. Until the Kroenkes either sell up or actually show any ambition then Arsenal can’t be taken seriously.
Why did a super club like Arsenal appoint a trainee manager such as Arteta — a kind of Guardiola lite — when a variety of top managers were available. This can be extended to the last years of Wenger’s faltering reign when the likes of Klopp and Guardiola were available and interested in a position at Arsenal. The Club has lost its ambition and vision since David Dein left.
Never truer words spoken Richard 👍
Arteta is rewarded for collapsing and folding his way into 5th place. Previously 2 better managers were first warned then sacked over their table finishes.
Dropping standards yields dropping results, unfortunately too many see 5th as progress after falling out of 4th place.
5th is progress if your West Ham not Arsenal the standards have massively dropped, 13 defeats and a host of limp displays is not progress and with more games next season this will be exposed for what it is.
There was a similar article with similar headline few weeks ago.
Well nothing bad in giving someones opinion, but it has happened already and there’s nothing we can do about it.
Like we all know, the board is with Arteta not matter the situation.
So better to move forward than dwelling in the past..
However I am glad Wenger didn’t pick the call of rejoining this so called rebuild.
The toxicity would have been unbearable.
It was a wrong timing. Arteta is not the right manager to move us forward. Conte showed his level in football management and tactical supremacy.
He is a young coach and to leave arsenal in his hand in this kind of league is backward and a big mistake. But what to say, we also have wrong owners…too bad. You cannot assemble secondary school boys and expect them to win English Premiere League. There have to be a God mixture of young and old to et desired results.
I liked the move at the time so would be hypocritical for me to say they shouldn’t have extended the contract.
In general my experience has been that if you think you have the right personnel, you back them when the chips are down and, more often then not, they’ll repay the faith. Remember the offer was reportedly made after the three losses to Palace, Brighton and Southampton.
Arsenal clearly think they have the right man. It took moxie.
I said it here
The extension of Arteta’s contract was well timed. To them it was the perfect timing.
The truth was he was always going to be offered the contract extension the none of contention was the timing
We were in top 4 race. With 4 games to go we were on a string of winning runs and the feel good factor was there for all to see..
So they have analyzed everything and knew we could lose the top 4 to spurs
Just imagine giving him a contract now with the way that things have turned out that would have been more toxic..
So the timing of his contract was a PR move that played well for them
If they wanted to wait till the end of the season they would have waited it’s just a few weeks but everything been considered they have to extend the deal then
Everything about Arsenal is a PR move they even have that club photographer talking as though he’s a spokesman for the club.
Yes, just imagine how everyone is feeling now and offering the contract to him now would be more toxic
When the contract was given to him and I saw our fixtures I had my doubts because if they were confident about our top 4 chances then the club would have waited till the end of the season by then it’s like rewarding success but they feared things may most likely go wrong and they miss out on top 4 such atmosphere isn’t good for contract extension..
It’s not easy been an arsenal fan for sure
Gun down I don’t think it really matters when it was offered to him I’d say the majority of fans love him, I don’t understand why, maybe it’s his lego hair, mediterranean charm or his cashmere sweaters lol but it is what it is.
You go on arsenal FB page and it’s the constant flogging of either a tracksuit or a retro shirt even when we’ve just lost a game .
And yes Kev they love a good old photograph do our boys .
That’s all they do Dan bring out training gear tops shirts etc etc these people rushing out to buy it have more money than sense. Yeah social media kings in fact they probably care more about Social media than they do arsenal.
Nothing is right, everything is wrong.
Arsenal should hire Guardiola and Klopp should be his assistant. If not Klopp we should sign Ancelotti, he knows how to win against teams own by hypocrites who don’t allow women to drive.
By the way, how can Liverpool players run from August to May and “always” deliver and never get injured?
To me Arsenal is ❤️ and it’s how it has been since 1971 🔴⚪️