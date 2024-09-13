Should Arsenal have waited until we won more silverware before giving Mikel Arteta a new contract?

It’s not long now till we get to welcome back Premier league football with the game against Spurs at the weekend being a tantalizing fixture for gooners to sink their teeths into. It will be a game which will require an astute tactical acumen from both managers for their respective teams to come out on top in this huge clash between fiercest rivals.

The gunners will be buoyed by the news that Mikel Arteta is putting pen to paper on a three year deal at the club, the Spaniard has been instrumental to our recent resurgence with the way he’s almost single handedly reinstated the cultures and values we were known for at the peak of Wenger’s time at the club.

After the boss’ extension, winning more silverware will be the gunners top priority under Mikel Arteta. There’s no doubt that he’s had an amazing Arsenal career so far, however there’s been some disgruntled Arsenal fans that think a new contract wasn’t merited.

Chief among their reasons why has been the failed title attempts and the inability to win major silverware in the last two seasons, with some even going as far as saying that was our best chance of winning anything major for the foreseeable future. In hindsight those claims (or worries) are understandable, given how far ahead we were in the 2022/23 season and the minimal margin we lost out on the league last season. Furthermore given how it was a two horse race for the most part in the last two seasons then you can imagine it getting even harder with Liverpool being a very serious threat that we should worry about along with Man city.

The league overall is very difficult with any team potentially being a banana skin at the best of times. Couple this with how hard the champions league will be this season due to the introduction of the new league phase, then the previous past two seasons could very well prove to be the best chance we had of winning anything major. However we are a club on the right trajectory, we’ll only get better and better with each passing season, which should boost our chances of winning something, This could very well be Pep Guardiola’s last season in the PL, and who knows maybe with Klopp and Pep finally gone, Arteta will get the chance to dominate English football.

We do not know what the future holds so saying that our best chance of winning a major silverware has passed is just being pessimistic.

For the gunners who are excited for what the future holds with Mikel Arteta, how many trophies do you all see him lifting over the spell of his contract?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…