Should Arsenal hijack Manchester United move for their former academy star?

Arsenal is one team that can take credit for developing youngsters that then become players for their first team.

A number of players have broken through from the Arsenal academy or they have joined the Gunners from a young age and developed into world-class players.

However, there are players who have gotten away from the Emirates and their decision not to stay at the club has turned out to be a smart one.

One such player is Ismael Bennacer. Still just 22, the midfielder left Arsenal in 2017 after failing to break into the first team.

His decision to join Empoli for more first-team chances has proven to be the right one as he earned a move to AC Milan and he is now being wanted by two of Arsenal’s Premier League rivals.

Competition.dz claims that Manchester United and Manchester City both want the Algerian midfielder.

Arsenal is in need of a midfielder that is why we have been linked with a move for Thomas Partey (Mail).

The Ghanaian is one of the best in his position at the moment, but he will not come cheap.

I think that we should consider a move for Bennacer and look to hijack his return to England. Just because it did not work out when he was younger does not mean that he cannot do a job now that he has developed his game further.

An article from Ime