Should Arsenal ignore the FA Cup in race for Champions League?

I wish we could focus on just the Premier league for now by Lagos Gooner
Hello once again friends. The match against West Ham has been played and it is time to move on. Yesterday while watching our game against West Ham, some ideas got to my head. I asked myself why we can’t just concentrate on finishing as high as possible in the league and do away with the distractions playing in the FA Cup will offer.
I know some people will surely attack me because of my opinion, but I am sorry if what I want to say would burst you open but this is just how I feel now. The FA cup this season to me is an unwanted distraction. Even if we win the FA cup, it won’t aid our qualification for Europe. Yes, FA cup success may give us another shot at Europa but who wants Europa? Since a lot of people still believe we can still finish in the top four this season, why don’t we just shift all our focus to the league?
We can use the FA cup competition to give fringe players and our young gunners the opportunity to play and show us if they are ready to take the big step forward, while we rest our main players for league games. The young Gunners will surely relish the opportunity to play and shine their way to the main team. Let us allow them play in the FA cup, while our senior players focus more on the league.
Qualifying for the UEFA Champions league should be our major priority at the moment and we need to do everything possible to achieve that. I know Arteta being relatively new in the world of coaching will be desperate to win a trophy; but he may just need to sacrifice his personal ambition for the greatness of the team. If he does not win a trophy this season, nobody will fight him over that because he has next season to build his team and prepare them for trophies. So this season, Arteta should be more focused on ending the season in the top four or top five and he would have won over my heart totally.
I am not saying we should not show ambition as a big club side should, I am just saying we should prioritize our goals and probably focus more on qualifying for the Champions league through the league; unless we don’t intend playing in the UEFA Champions league next season. Now, let me end this write up by saying nothing is going to happen if we don’t qualify for Europe next season, but if we still believe we need to play Europe next season, then we need to change our focus.
We are Arsenal and we are proud.
Sylvester Kwentua
Usual question,why can’t we just aim for both?I mean we are at the business end of the season,no European football, injuries wise we are ok with a couple of players very close to returning, players fatigue can’t be an excuse,both I say!
I’m happy with the way things are atm. No reason we cannot do both. Arteta is still adding his style and picking players.
I believe our 2nd team is somewhat as strong as our 1st team and having a good mixture in both campaigns will be good. We saw in the last FA cup game a good spark from Nelson and strong finish from nketia. But going into the prem we saw nketia perhaps still has some work and pepe also and many shouted for Nelson who came on at the end and didnt do anything special.
It’s a good headache to have and will boost the players. I actually think it’s time for the FA to have a look at the FA cup and Carling cup and make them better incentivised. Should 4th place CL spot go to FA cup winners? Could there be more money to be made from winning it? I feel as if the silverware is no longer special hence we can afford to have this conversation and the real discussion needs to be around making the FA cup special again
With reference to your point about winning the FA cup taking fourth spot in CL, I think it is best left as a qualifier for the Europa league. I think it would be crazy for a knockout competition winner where they could come from the lower leagues to be representing the ‘best’ of English football
We have a squad of 27 players, minus a few injuries. It’s Artetas job to try and achieve Champions League qualification, the FA Cup is a great opportunity to keep the whole squad fresh, One or two need to prove a point, when given an opportunity, the FA Cup is the place to do it, 90 mind from a Wembley appearance, hopefully two. If that don’t young players excited nothing will.