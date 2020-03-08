Should Arsenal ignore the FA Cup in race for Champions League?

I wish we could focus on just the Premier league for now by Lagos Gooner

Hello once again friends. The match against West Ham has been played and it is time to move on. Yesterday while watching our game against West Ham, some ideas got to my head. I asked myself why we can’t just concentrate on finishing as high as possible in the league and do away with the distractions playing in the FA Cup will offer.

I know some people will surely attack me because of my opinion, but I am sorry if what I want to say would burst you open but this is just how I feel now. The FA cup this season to me is an unwanted distraction. Even if we win the FA cup, it won’t aid our qualification for Europe. Yes, FA cup success may give us another shot at Europa but who wants Europa? Since a lot of people still believe we can still finish in the top four this season, why don’t we just shift all our focus to the league?

We can use the FA cup competition to give fringe players and our young gunners the opportunity to play and show us if they are ready to take the big step forward, while we rest our main players for league games. The young Gunners will surely relish the opportunity to play and shine their way to the main team. Let us allow them play in the FA cup, while our senior players focus more on the league.

Qualifying for the UEFA Champions league should be our major priority at the moment and we need to do everything possible to achieve that. I know Arteta being relatively new in the world of coaching will be desperate to win a trophy; but he may just need to sacrifice his personal ambition for the greatness of the team. If he does not win a trophy this season, nobody will fight him over that because he has next season to build his team and prepare them for trophies. So this season, Arteta should be more focused on ending the season in the top four or top five and he would have won over my heart totally.

I am not saying we should not show ambition as a big club side should, I am just saying we should prioritize our goals and probably focus more on qualifying for the Champions league through the league; unless we don’t intend playing in the UEFA Champions league next season. Now, let me end this write up by saying nothing is going to happen if we don’t qualify for Europe next season, but if we still believe we need to play Europe next season, then we need to change our focus.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua