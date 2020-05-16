Should Arsenal just be glad to cash in on Torreira?

If Torreira Wants To Leave, Let Him Leave by Dan Smith

Lucas Torreira’s agent is yet again making it clear his client wants to return to Serie A. While it’s not the player saying he ‘wishes to return’ to Italy, he’s surely got the power to tell Pablo Bentancur to stop talking.

That’s what you would do if you were truly happy at your current club, especially if it’s not the first time your representative has said this.

I often say to be a big club you have to act like a big club. We need to set standards, we shouldn’t be tolerating a player’s advisor, every time the transfer window is around the corner, saying how unhappy his player is.

Let’s be honest, has the Uruguayan really performed to a level where he’s in a position to be acting like he’s too good for us?

Arteta has spoken a good game since becoming our manager. He impressed many with his first press conference. Maybe because he used to be our captain, he spoke about what’s required to wear the shirt – and simply won’t tolerate anyone who’s not willing to meet his expectations. Now’s the time to talk the talk.

Let’s have a dressing room of gunners proud to there, not begging people to stay like they are doing us a favour. That’s then how you create leaders. A Roy Keane or Patrick Viera wouldn’t tolerate a youngster who’s done nothing but constantly threatening he might leave. It was one thing forcing the likes of Fabregas and Sanchez to stay a year longer then they wanted – but someone who’s been average at best? Is that how far we have fallen?

I asked this question in the summer, how many truly great games as he had for us? Maybe the North London Derby over a year ago?

Guendouzi’s been preferred as our first choice DM meaning when Torreira had played its been in an attacking role. You can blame Emery for that but it’s a player’s responsibility to show in training that he should be first choice.

The new regime has put him back to his preferred position, but has he played well enough to be worried if he left? I would sit him down for clarification but the moment I sense he’s not committed, I would sell him.

At best he gets a sideways move but he’s not going to join a better team than us. Values might be affected by the pandemic but equally we might have to raise funds ourselves.

At 24 years old and a big reputation from his Sampdoria days, Torreira is an obvious asset you can make money from, hence why the Italian media keep being informed how much he misses their culture compared to London.

We have the likes of Guendouzi who will only get better, it might free up space for Maitland-Niles to play in midfield, while even a Callum Chambers could be an option – so the cash could be put towards a new defender?

No one would fault the player’s work rate which made him popular with gooners from day one, but don’t confuse running round like a headless chicken to being productive.

You have to objectively weigh all factors up. Does he make enough contribution to make someone stay where they are not happy? Then consider if is it worth turning down say 30 million at a time when we have lost revenue?

If we are a big club then let’s act like a big club. He wants to leave? call him a taxi, pay for his air fare, don’t worry about sending us a postcard, good bye!

Dan Smith