Should Arsenal just give up on Tomiyasu and move him on after latest setback?

Setback for Tomiyasu should be the final straw for the Gunners.

The Japanese international started life brightly with Gunners after his £19million arrival from Bologna in the summer of 2021, though he arrived during a really tough moment for the club, he still managed to impress in his very first game for the Gunners against Norwich where he played a total of 62 minutes. His contributions in that game saw us claim our very first win in the PL that season after three consecutive losses to Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City respectively. His versatility was perhaps a key reason why we signed him which has been the best asset he has offered us in his three year stay and the club so far. This is still a very useful characteristic to us however his injury issues have been a major hindrance for progress in his Arsenal career.

These injury problems has been what has kept him out for the majority of the start of this campaign with the his first minutes of this campaign coming last time out in a brief cameo against Southampton. With Timber and Ben White continuing to be doubts for the Bournemouth game, the return of Tomiyasu would have been a boost to Mikel Arteta’s men for the fullback positions however news that he suffered another setback in that brief cameo agaisnt Southampton would have squashed that.

It seems that he just can’t get rid of these recurring injuries, therefore the club would now have to start thinking for how long can they keep the player at the club. I think this latest injury should be the final straw and the club should be actively looking to move him on sooner rather than later. Interests in Tomi have been well documented in recent transfer windows with clubs in Italy particularly keen on bringing the player back sunny Italia.

If fully fit, he offers so much but we’ll have to move him on now because he’s becoming a liability with the amounts of games he’s missing for the club.

Would it be smart to move him on as soon as possible? Let me get your views, gooners!

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

