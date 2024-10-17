Should Arsenal just give up on Tomiyasu and move him on after latest setback?

Setback for Tomiyasu should be the final straw for the Gunners.
The Japanese international started life brightly with Gunners after his £19million arrival from Bologna in the summer of 2021, though he arrived during a really tough moment for the club, he still managed to impress in his very first game for the Gunners against Norwich where he played a total of 62 minutes. His contributions in that game saw us claim our very first win in the PL that season after three consecutive losses to Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City respectively. His versatility was perhaps a key reason why we signed him which has been the best asset he has offered us in his three year stay and the club so far. This is still a very useful characteristic to us however his injury issues have been a major hindrance for progress in his Arsenal career.
These injury problems has been what has kept him out for the majority of the start of this campaign with the his first minutes of this campaign coming last time out in a brief cameo against Southampton. With Timber and Ben White continuing to be doubts for the Bournemouth game, the return of Tomiyasu would have been a boost to Mikel Arteta’s men for the fullback positions however news that he suffered another setback in that brief cameo agaisnt Southampton would have squashed that.
It seems that he just can’t get rid of these recurring injuries, therefore the club would now have to start thinking for how long can they keep the player at the club. I think this latest injury should be the final straw and the club should be actively looking to move him on sooner rather than later. Interests in Tomi have been well documented in recent transfer windows with clubs in Italy particularly keen on bringing the player back sunny Italia.
If fully fit, he offers so much but we’ll have to move him on now because he’s becoming a liability with the amounts of games he’s missing for the club.
Would it be smart to move him on as soon as possible? Let me get your views, gooners!
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
It seems like Tomiyasu is the new Rosicky, Van Persie, Wilshere or Diaby etc.
When assessing these on-going injured cases, my question is: Has any player at Arsenal that’s spent several seasons regularly out injured ever come back and been as good for any reasonable period of time? I can’t think of any. I vaguely remember Marc Overmars being out for a while but that was a long time ago and I may be mistaken. Despite some critics I think Partey’s had some decent games lately but how long will it last? Even Robin Van Traitor only put in one good season at Man U afterwards. So the answer has to be “Sell” doesn’t it?
Only Van Persie i can remember. He came back from those continuous injuries and absolutely became the best Striker in the League for the full season he gave us. And he moved to Man United where he never looked back.
And may be to a certain extent “Smith Rowe”. But can’t think of many names myself.
@Yossarian, Aron Ramsey had a broken leg but he came back stronger and better. A rare case actually.
Ahhh yeah… I knew I was missing one somewhere…. But as you say, a rare case. And that was more of a single serious injury rather than ongoing problems with various things, so I reckon the demands of the level required nowadays to challenge where Arsenal are challenging can’t really accommodate players who’s bodies aren’t up to being professional athletes at that level.
He should have been moved on earlier.
He’s been a sicknote sine signing him.
The Japanese is an eble deputy but he is going to need game time in the shop window for Arsenal to recoup all losses
Hes a monster when in form and he’s a top cb as well like he proves with Japan. I would see how the rest of this season plays out and make a decision in the summer.