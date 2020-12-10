Should Arsenal just give up on Willian and move him on in January?

Arsenal fans had mixed views of the arrival of the 32 year-old Willian being signed up to a 3 year deal in the summer. Some were expecting great things from the Brazilian for at least a couple of years, whereas others could not understand why anyone would give such a long contract to a veteran player.

Well the naysayers seem to be correct so far, as Willian has had very little impact so far as Arsenal have been dropping down the table like a lead ballon.

He started well with two assists in his first game, but ten games later he still hasn’t scored a goal, and has only managed one more assist, but for some reason Arteta still seems to retain faith that he will come good.

Now it is being reported by Gol Digital in Spain that Real Betis are considering an approach for Willian to replace their 39 year-old retiring captain Joaquin. The report says (translated by Google): “To strengthen the team and anticipate the withdrawal of Joaquín, Antonio Cordón has in his sphere the possibility of incorporating Willian. The Brazilian currently plays for Arsenal led by Mikel Arteta, who at the beginning of this season has chosen to gradually relegate him.

“The experienced winger has not been able to consolidate himself in the Gunner team and the club’s executives would be contemplating the possibility of signing his exit in this winter market. A scenario that Betis could well mitigate the impact that the departure of a player like captain Joaquín would leave.

“Willian’s qualities in the football universe are well known. The Brazilian is intelligent, has overflow, associative capacity, arrival on goal, defensive profile when required, etc. He is a versatile player who given the development of the game can set up a containment line in the midfield.”

It would ceretainly be a massive U-turn by Arteta if he let Willian go, as he seemed sure that he would be an instant hit for the Gunners, but I don’t think many Gooners would complain if he was removed from our wage bill.

The only questions are; Could Betis afford to pay Willian as much as his Arsenal contract? And; Would Arteta admit that he made a huge mistake by bringing in Willian?