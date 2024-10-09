Should Arsenal just let Jakub Kiwior go back to Serie A?

In the winter of 2023, the Gunners signed Jakub Kiwior from Spezia for £20 million, bringing the Pole to North London. More than 18 months later, the defender has been unable to secure a spot in Arteta’s starting 11. This raises the question: what was the purpose of Arsenal signing him?

During the 2024 winter transfer window, there was extensive speculation about Kiwior’s Arsenal exit, but he stayed. This was also the case during the summer transfer window, but the exit never materialised despite plenty of interest from Serie A sides.

Seven matchdays into the season, Kiwior continues to be a marginal figure at Emirates Stadium. He just has to leave. According to Tuttosport, Juventus is now interested in the Arsenal defender and sees him as a priority signing this summer.

Thiago Motta, the new manager of the Old Lady, previously coached Kiwior at Spezia. He knows him too well, which is why the Italian coach is eager for the Pole to join his project. He reportedly believes the Arsenal player possesses the technical ability his team needs.

Juventus is seeking a replacement for Gleison Bremer, as the Brazilian’s ACL injury has sidelined him for the season. Given his limited game time (he has only played 17 minutes thus far) and Kiwior’s declining value, Arsenal should definitely consider selling Kiwior to Juventus.

If they fail to sell him in the winter, they run the risk of incurring a significant loss when they attempt to do so in the summer. Given the versatility of Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber in defence, Kiwior will face significant challenges in establishing himself within this Arsenal team.

