Should Arsenal just pay the 85m release clause for EPL star Mohammed Kudus

In less than a week, the winter transfer window open. Some of us Gooners believe that the club’s transfer activity this January will seal our fate in the Premier League title race.

While we hope the Reds drop points, we also need our Gunners to massively step up and pull off one of those long winning runs that ends in league glory.

To keep winning, one area needs to be bolstered: the attack.

Before Bukayo Saka’s injury, it was clear that Arsenal needed a top left winger who could help create as many chances as the right wing.

Now, there’s a notion that the Gunners might sign a Saka backup, but I believe that’s not the route Arsenal decision-makers should take. They should stick to the plan, get that left winger, and trust one of Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli, or Gabriel Jesus to fill in at RW.

Whoever plays RW is likely to flourish, as we’ve already discussed—the RHS system favors whoever plays as the right winger.

Going for a top left winger would be wise. And what stops Arsenal from going for Mohammed Kudus? The concern about the Ghana international may be his £85 million release clause, but he’s well worth it.

Kudus can start on the left wing and can also fill in at RW/AM. He’s a ball striker, a 1v3 player who doesn’t need any overlap, and he has unreal power and pace. He’ll offer what we miss on the left wing. Yes, he’s overpriced, but with a league title at stake, you have to pay the price for such quality and guaranteed performance in the Premier League.

For those who doubt we can spend big in the winter, remember we previously bid up to £80m for Mudryk and £60m for Caicedo in January. So we’ll probably do the same this window.

Peter Rix

