Should Arsenal let Bernd Leno go to local rivals Fulham?

It is not really much of a secret that Bernd Leno will be leaving Arsenal this summer, considering that Mikel Arteta has already signed the USA international keeper Matt Turner to replace him, and I am certain that there will be many suitors for the German international to choose from, with Hertha Berlin meing mentioned last week as a possible destination.

But the latest team to come into the reckoning, according to the Arsenal guru David Ornstein, are our local rivals Fulham, who have finally made it back into the Premier League this season.

It is great to see another London team to replace the relegated Watford, and it is only a short journey across town to get to the games.

But do you think it is a good idea to let Leno join them, when we know that all London derbies are tough fixtures whatever the League positions (Brentford anyone?). Leno will definitely improve the Cottagers and will help them to gain valuable points as they strive to stay in the top tier, and I must admit to being a little bit worried that Leno himself would be very keen to show Arsenal that they were wrong to let him go.

On the other hand, we could probably get a better transfer fee from a Premier League club, so it could work in our favour….

Do you think Arsenal should let him go to one of our Premier League rivals, or would you prefer that Leno moved abroad instead?

