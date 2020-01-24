Should Arsenal let Dani Ceballos leave this January?

What next for Dani Ceballos?

Dani Ceballos, the Spanish midfielder who was loaned to Arsenal by Real Madrid last summer, has found playing time hard to come by ever since Arteta became coach of Arsenal. Ceballos was loaned to Arsenal under Unai Emery; a move considered by sport pundits to be strategic. Many people were of the opinion that Ceballos was brought to Arsenal to ease out Ozil from the team. How well that has gone can only be answered by the Spaniard himself.

However, it seems the player is tired of his inability to get into the team, with the new Arsenal coach preferring a midfield trio of Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira. Arteta seems not to be interested in making use of the player. The 23-year-old, who had been injured for a long time, returned to full fitness earlier this month but has not played a single minute of competitive action under Arteta. The boss is said to have deemed the midfielder surplus to requirements, despite appearing to offer his compatriot a lifeline earlier this month.

With the European Championships on the horizon, Ceballos is concerned about earning a place in Spain’s squad and is said to have informed Arteta he wants out, according the Metro.

They also report that Valencia is showing interest in ending the loan deal of Dani, in order to help him achieve his dream of playing in the European championship this summer.

Dani Ceballos is one player I have always enjoyed watching, even when he was at Real Madrid. He has skills, he has close ball control, he creates scoring opportunities, and he plays like one who plays from the heart. Why he has not been able to break into the Arsenal first team for now smacks more of tactical reasons than his quality of play. In place of Ozil, Ceballos would play better and add ginger to the attack.

If I had the powers, I would rather allow Ceballos to remain at Arsenal, give him more playing time, and test his adaptability to the rigorous nature of the Premiership. Dani would be a success at Arsenal if given the opportunity to play.

Nevertheless, if Arteta feels Ceballos is not a part of his plan, then maybe Arsenal should just allow him to leave this January, so that the ambitious Spaniard can go to a club that afford him playing opportunities that can aid his dream of playing in the European Championships come June.

Sylvester Kwentua