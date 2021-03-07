Should Arsenal let Guendouzi go for 25million?

Arsenal willing to let midfielder go for a cut-price deal

According to reports, Arsenal are willing to sell their French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi for 25 million, with a few Spanish clubs whirling around the young midfielder.

The 21-year-old joined the club in the summer of 2018, and was hailed with his brave characteristics on the pitch. The midfielder who has 23 appearances for French youth teams, has impressed at Hertha Berlin this campaign. But his performances won’t be enough to earn him a place in Mikel Arteta’s team for the next season, it is believed.

The Frenchman last started a match for Arsenal against fellow Premier League side Brighton after the first lockdown ended in June 2020. However, a confrontation on the pitch with The Seagulls’ Neal Maupay and subsequently failing to impress Edu and Arteta in a meeting after that saw him axed from the team.

Arsenal were believed to be interested in selling the 21-year-old last summer. As the Guardian reported, the Gunners even offered €22.5 million plus the Frenchman in the bid to land their long-term target Thomas Partey.

However, Atletico Madrid rejected the offer immediately. Unai Emery’s side Villarreal and Valencia were also believed to favour a move for the Frenchman. But no clubs were willing to take the former Lorient man permanently.

It is no secret that Arsenal need better reinforcements at the central midfield department. But it appears like Guendouzi is not considered a part of that conversation.

Yash Bisht

Connect with the writer via Twitter/Instagram: @yarsenal09