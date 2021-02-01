Should Arsenal let Maitland-Niles join one of our rivals?

There are many Arsenal fans that are at a complete loss as to understand why Ainsley Maitland-Niles hasn’t managed to get a regular run in the Gunners first team, especially after Mikel Arteta persuaded him not to accept a transfer to Wolves in the summer.

But for some reason, Arteta has not been impressed with the midfielder in training, and continually tells him to show more willing and apply himself if he wants to make a breakthrough. in fact, after giving AMN his latest run out, Arteta then dropped him for his next squad and told: the media: , ‘It’s about him, his performances, and how much he wants to get back into the team.’

So, it looks like he is a waste on Arsenal’s wage bill right now, and obviously needs to get regular game time, which is why a loan deal is being discussed today.

The problem is that we know he can be an excellent player when he wants to, so when we hear that the likes of Leicester and Southampton are keen to bring him on loan, we know he could improve one of our rivals and perhaps interfere with our race for the Top Six.

There have also been whispers connecting him with Newcastle and West Brom, who are definitely NOT rivals, but would those teams be good for his development?

Should we let AMN go to one of our rivals? Or make him stay and fight for his place?