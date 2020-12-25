Should Arsenal let Maitland-Niles leave in January?

A few thoughts on the possible transfer rumours regarding AMN – again.
The main problem is that Arteta won’t let AMN start in his best (for Arsenal as well as himself) position. Bearing in mind that AW said long ago that central midfield would become AMN’s best position, here is where AMN went wrong – twice in my opinion:
Mistake 1) AMN said “I just want the same chance as others to play in my best position of central midfield.” He was probably referring to Willock.
Result – spent most of his time either on the bench or in a full back position when needed. Arteta’s thoughts/reasoning? Perhaps “No player is going to tell me where he should play – I know best!”
He was then brought back late on in the season, not as a FB but in the better position of LWB, where he drew rave/MOTM type reviews for his performances in the cup semi-final, cup final and the shield – against 3 top teams.
Mistake 2)
a) Ozil “I have been dropped from the team, but NOT for footballing reasons.”
b) Arteta “Ozil has been dropped FOR footballing reasons.”
c) AMN “The dressing room is with Ozil.”
That probably went down like a lead balloon with Arteta, and once again we saw AMN on the bench and only recently getting a start, this time swopped over to the right as a RWB.
Much to the disgust of many, Arteta continuously plays his favourites, Xhaka being the worst example. Some of us have known for some time that Xhaka is pretty useless but it seems he’s the first name on Arteta’s teamsheet. Arteta maintains he picks the team from how they go on in training so Xhaka must play like a combination of Partey and Messi!
I do not believe one word of Arteta’s statement that “Everyone starts with a clean sheet . . .” His words say one thing – his actions prove the opposite. I believe he holds grudges towards some players. Perhaps he has a fragile ego but if so then it is detrimental to Arsenal. If he stays then let’s hope he forgets his ego and starts making some good decisions in all areas. His latest decisions have been awful.
Regarding a move to Atletico: If Simeone told AMN he would play in the position vacated by Partey I think he would seriously consider the move. Not so sure he’d go if offered any other position.
In fact I believe that if an offer came in from any EPL club offering AMN a starting position in central midfield then AMN would be giving it serious consideration – much like Emi’s decision to move to Villa for the good of his career.
If this happens I totally agree with many at the Just Arsenal site that letting him go would be yet another monumental mistake by Arteta.
GunnerJack
Just another Arteta bashing piece masked as an AMN article and full of conspiracy theories..great
There’s been some recent possibly justified criticisms of Ainsley’s performances and it would be fair to say that he’s become a victim of his own versatility, but I think it would be a big mistake to let him go at anything under £50 million (if we’re so desperate to sell him at all).
Being outspoken in such a provocative manner probably hasn’t endeared him to Arteta but it just emphasises the dressing room unrest which will eventually completey nail the Arteta/Edu coffins.
Happy Xmas all🎅🏽
Merry Christmas, Jax!! 🎄🎁
You too Sue.
No, because he played well in many positions. All top teams need at least two versatile players like Maitland-Niles
Hi everyone, merry Christmas to all readers.
I’ve been away and unable to share my views because I’ve had a whole lot to go through during the past one month. Really struggled with my health, but I’m grateful I’m fully recovered, back and fit, ready to go like Wenger would say “like a new signing”.
I’m sure I’ve missed a whole of amazing articles, reasonable discussions, knee jerk reactions and the sorts. Are we in crisis? I don’t like to think we are.
As hard as this seems, Arteta for me still is the man to be left at the helm.
Yes we’re struggling to win games, but it’s probably happening for good. The whole expectations fans had were too big because we won the FA cup.
Also, personally I know Arsenal being touted as potential candidates to relegate into the championship is stupid and overboard.
Realistically, Arsenal won’t get relegated. We might struggle till season ends, but there’s enough to stay afloat in the league.
We all know Edu and co had plans this past summer to build a new team.
We expected a lot to go out and free space for new players, but we could never get them to move on. This January and next summer would probably shape how this team is built for the next couple of years.
A whole lot of unwanted players would be out and there would be enough slot to bring in whatsoever player we need and want.
It’s tough and Arteta himself isn’t making it easy with his decisions, but I’m sticking with Arteta.
I rate AMN and would like to keep him. In fact I would like to see him get a run of games. Is he really not better than Bellerin? He offers more going forward and is getting better and better at defending.
Even better, play him in midfield. He won’t be our savior but he offers more than some of our other midfield players. Elneny is good only when he supports a player like Party. On his own he is a liability and brings nothing going forward.
Great Article.
I see Maitland-Niles as a half 8. That Henderson position.