Should Arsenal let Ozil leave for free this summer?

Mesut Ozil has come under criticism of late for refusing to take a pay-cut along with the majority of his team-mates, but should Arsenal consider offloading him?

The former German international has just over a year remaining on his contract at present, but his wages no longer represent his place in the side.

It’s widely reported that Ozil receives a monster £350,000 per week, and he supposedly turned down a reduction because he believes he could have earned his current wage with Fenerbahce.

The player’s agent has said that his client will see out his contract with our club previously, but if Fenerbahce really were willing to match his current wage, I would expect him to consider the move.

Ozil has become less and less important to our team since signing his new bumper deal in 2018, and while new coach Mikel Arteta has given him a regular role, he is still not showing enough to warrant his huge wage.

I struggle to believe that the Turkish giants would be willing to pay a fee on top of paying Ozil such a salary, so our club may well have to consider how keen they are to offload his wages from their budget this summer.

It could well come down to Mikel Arteta, who may still see some potential in helping our former assist-king to light up the lights under his guise next term.

The Spaniard is expected to have a limited budget for next term with the current world crisis having cut off almost all income avenues, and offloading the German’s salary may well allow him to add two or three new players wages at no extra cost.

Would Arsenal consider letting Ozil leave for free this summer? Could Arteta bring enough improvement to warrant his current fees?

Patrick