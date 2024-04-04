Should Arsenal let Smith-Rowe leave this summer for his own benefit?

Should we really sell Emile Smith-Rowe?

Last night’s game against Luton Town, Mikel Arteta was given the chance to play some of the squad who haven’t been getting minutes consistently. He was able to rotate his squad for the first time in a while and considering we have a heap of games coming up, all in one heap, it puts a bit of ease onto the starting eleven that Arteta has been constantly fielding for most of this season. With some players coming back from injury but also some players who just haven’t had minutes and had to sit and watch from the sidelines.

One of those players is Emile Smith Rowe. The midfielder is an academy graduate of the Arsenal Academy and has been brought up in the Arsenal environment since the age of 10 when he joined Arsenal’s Hale End Academy, breaking into the first team in 2018, before going out on loan to RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town for some first team experience.

Smith Rowe came back in 2020 and was able to break through to the Arsenal first team. Mikel Arteta intrusted him with the number 10 shirt and gave him the shot to progress through the first team.

Until this season.

This season he hasn’t got as many minutes as I’m sure he would have hoped, and personally, I would have hoped. I see a lot of potential in Smith Rowe as I’m sure a lot of other Arsenal fans do and it’s been a bit of a shame that he hasn’t had many minutes this season. He was injured at the start of the season and took a while to get back into action. With the signings of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jorginho and even Leandro Trossard, and them all having very good seasons so far, it’s been difficult for him to break back into the team.

Rumours have been circulating over the past couple of months that Arsenal would be willing to sell Smith Rowe in the summer and with the fact that if sold he would be a pure profit sale. Also it’s possible that if he himself wants to progress his football more, he will need to be playing more regular football, so it does make sense.

But, in the game against Luton Town last night, he came back with a bang and showed just how good of a player he is, so the question is, should we and will we regret selling him? I think so.

Maybe we can sort out some form of loan to a Premier League club to give him the opportunity to thrive and progress but with FFP regulations becoming so harsh, the money made of him would go a long way. But I do think we would regret it and he will go on to be a great player.

All is up in the air and the player clearly loves Arsenal but I’m sure he wants to play consistently, and I don’t think we can give that to him at this moment.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

