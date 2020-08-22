Should Arsenal let Sokratis leave for nothing?

There is no doubt that there must be some defenders leaving Arsenal this summer, especially if Gabriel Magalhaes joins William Saliba in our back line, but how much money can we realistically recoup from selling the 32 year-old Greek Sokratis, who must surely be surplus to requirements?
But the fact is that he still has one year remaining on his contract with the Gunners, so we should be demanding a transfer fee, however small.
The Sun, however is reporting (via an Italian source) that Sokratis has already spoken to the Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso about a move, and wants Arsenal to release him from his contract early so we get him off our wage bill, but don’t gain anything from his transfer.
According to Wikipedia, Arsenal paid a whopping £17.6 million to Dortmund for his services just two years ago, so is it right that we should receive absolutely nothing in return this time around?
Or should we just be happy to have one less person on the wage bill?
Try to sell of course but being realistic, which club would pay any serious money for this dreadful player whom we should NEVER have bought. If necessary, let him go for no fee. WE STILL SAVE HIS WAGES AND HE IS NO USE AND NEVER WAS.
If we aren’t getting offers for him, I think it will be wise. He’ll leave anyways at the end of his contract if we don’t get a buyer. If there isn’t buyer, letting him go will wise!
If it convinces GM to sign then yes, but we should not be in this situation in the first place.
It is not a sustainable way forward. Buying high then giving away free.
Maybe that is why we are sign up all these youngsters that everyone else is letting go.
Hmmmm
They don’t learn. Mari and Soares on loans have also been given contracts. They keep on making same mistakes
Perhaps his wish is not granted for now, he’ll certainly leave at the end of his remaining 12months!… For Papa to man up and suggest this is very wise of him… Arsenal’s defence right this moment is bloated.. I would fancy Bellerin, Musti, Chambers all leave. If Kola n niles should be left as cover. Willock n Nelson out on loan!
Be nice to get a few million for him as only brought 2 years ago but if not will still get his £90 grand a week off our wage bill. Bring in GM then sell Kolasinac, Mustafi and either chambers or holding. Will still have Mari and Soares as cover. Also keep Niles as a utility player.