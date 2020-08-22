Should Arsenal let Sokratis leave for nothing?

There is no doubt that there must be some defenders leaving Arsenal this summer, especially if Gabriel Magalhaes joins William Saliba in our back line, but how much money can we realistically recoup from selling the 32 year-old Greek Sokratis, who must surely be surplus to requirements?

But the fact is that he still has one year remaining on his contract with the Gunners, so we should be demanding a transfer fee, however small.

The Sun, however is reporting (via an Italian source) that Sokratis has already spoken to the Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso about a move, and wants Arsenal to release him from his contract early so we get him off our wage bill, but don’t gain anything from his transfer.

According to Wikipedia, Arsenal paid a whopping £17.6 million to Dortmund for his services just two years ago, so is it right that we should receive absolutely nothing in return this time around?

Or should we just be happy to have one less person on the wage bill?