Should Arsenal let Torreira go for just £22million?

Torreira to Torino! by Shenel Osman

As I mentioned in one of my earlier articles, the Daily Mail is reporting that Lucas Torreira is going to be offloaded to Torino on loan, with a view to a permanent deal come the end of the season, all because the club need to raise funds to bring in their two key targets of Aouar and Partey.

Torreira made 39 appearances with two goals and one assist in the 2019/2020 Premier League season with his last appearance coming as a substitute in our 3-2 win over Watford on the last day of the season back in July. Although he was an unused substitute in the FA Cup final against Chelsea back in August, he has now found himself surplus to requirements in Arteta’s plans and has fallen down the pecking order behind Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos and even Mohammed Elneny it seems, who has come back from his loan deal in Turkey as a different player.

Torino has said that they would reportedly pay us a total of £22million for the transfer of Torreira, coming in two instalments of £11m.

Having yet to appear for us this season and not even considered good enough to make the bench for our opening game against Fulham last weekend, his sale seems to be ever closer, with one of his feet out of the door.

I fail to see a way back for Torreira. Although we have seen glimpses, we haven’t really seen the best of him as a player so maybe sending him out on loan will give him back the confidence and game time he needs to return and show us what we are missing, as it happened for Elneny, and if it doesn’t then I am sure Arteta will make the decision that is the best for all parties involved.

Just how far this transfer fund will get us in terms of signing both Aouar and Partey remains to be seen, but it is a start I guess.

Do you want to lose Torreira Gooners?

Shenel