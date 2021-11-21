Should Arsenal let Xhaka go to Roma if Mourinho returns with a new bid?

Maybe Arsenal should consider a Xhaka’s bid if it happens? By Sylvester Kwentua

Hi friends, I know that Arsenal fans have divided opinions about Xhaka; some see him as our most consistent midfielder and a rock alongside Thomas Partey, while others worry that he will always commit a foul and put the team in danger, and others don’t even believe he should still be on the team. Whatever part of the divide you fall into, you are probably right! However, I am seeing resurfacing rumours that AS Roma are looking to sign him again in January. In a way, i wish Arsenal should consider AS Roma if they throw in a bid for him this time.

It is not a hidden secret that AS Roma, coached by Jose Mourinho, did everything possible to sign him last summer, but Arsenal held on strong to him, and even offered him a new contract that would take him till 2025. From a business angle, Arsenal did good by extending his contract up until 2025. by doing this, if Xhaka puts Arsenal in a position to sell, they will garner lots of money from his sales, especially at this early stage of his new contract. So with the rumours refusing to go away, and with Xhaka nursing a injury, would it be bad for Arsenal to consider a strong bid for Xhaka from Roma if it comes now? Of course I know the next transfer window opens in January!

The other midfielders in Arsenal have all done well in Xhaka’s absence, and it may take a while for Xhaka to have any chance of breaking into Arsenal’s first team, when he recovers from injury.

Don’t get me wrong; i have nothing against Xhaka but with Italian daily Corriere dello Sport claiming it is ‘not impossible’ that Mourinho may seek to ‘reopen a channel’ for the player.

I feel a bid may come in again in January and if it does, i pray Arsenal seriously considers this bid, as it will fetch us lots of money, and also save us paying heavy wages to a player who may find it difficult getting play time when he eventually returns from injury. Are you in agreement with me famz?

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester

