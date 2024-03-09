Should Arsenal let Zinchenko leave this summer?

According to Football Transfers, Oleksander Zinchenko may leave Arsenal this summer. Zinchenko has had a difficult 2023–24 season, as injuries and fan criticism of his defensive play have worn him down.
At the moment, he is out injured, and Jakub Kiwior, who is now playing at left back, is gradually consolidating his place in the Arsenal starting lineup. There are uncertainties over whether the Ukrainian international will replace the ex-Spezia player in the starting lineup when he returns from injury.
While there are questions over who will cover left back in the Premier League’s home stretch, there is an interesting update on Zinchenko.
It is being reported that Bayern Munich and Newcastle are both interested in signing him this summer.
Bayern Munich wants him to replace Alphonso Davis, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer. Newcastle, on the other hand, need to sign a dependable top leftback to relieve pressure on Dan Burn since Lewis Hall and Matt Target have been ineffective in the position.
Arsenal, undoubtedly mindful of the transfer interest in the ex-Manchester City star, has set a price for the 2022 summer signing.
Arsenal paid £30 million for Zinchenko and hope to sell him for £38 million.
If genuine, this may be a transfer masterstroke worth £38 million. Do you think Arteta is wise to sanction an Oleksander Zinchenko exit?
Darren N
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Do not sell him to any other english premier side as he would teach them the inverted fullback system. I would use him as a midfielder and have him play the way he plays for his country, and seeing as we may be loosing defensive midfield cover in Jorginho and Partey this summer, I would keep hold of him until we can get another defensive midfielder or two.
From many of the comments I have read, very few people regard Zinchenko as a dependable left back
I would allow the gaffer to make this call, he’s still the gaffer go to left back when the going get rough or we happen to fall behind into a game.
The gaffer is as stubborn as a mule so no amount of fan criticism of the Ukrainian will force Spaniard hands.
Yes. Kiwior has gradually grown into the position.
He should be pushed to the middle field to compete in the Xhaka role.
I think we can afford to let him go now – though it might be good to keep him another season to give timber time to recover and hopefully take over. Given the severity of his injury, it’s likely he’ll have a few bumps next season, and with kiwior covering left back, and Tomi covering both left and right back, we do need one more imo. It’s not like zinchenko is a bad player, he’s just not reliable defensively and that can cost us at times. On the flip side, he’s one of our most influential playmakers when on form – not unlike jorginho really.
I would find it a bit sad if he were to leave without even being tried in cm, as well. There’s some chance he’d excel there, which would completely change the narrative about him.