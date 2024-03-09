Should Arsenal let Zinchenko leave this summer?

According to Football Transfers, Oleksander Zinchenko may leave Arsenal this summer. Zinchenko has had a difficult 2023–24 season, as injuries and fan criticism of his defensive play have worn him down.

At the moment, he is out injured, and Jakub Kiwior, who is now playing at left back, is gradually consolidating his place in the Arsenal starting lineup. There are uncertainties over whether the Ukrainian international will replace the ex-Spezia player in the starting lineup when he returns from injury.

While there are questions over who will cover left back in the Premier League’s home stretch, there is an interesting update on Zinchenko.

It is being reported that Bayern Munich and Newcastle are both interested in signing him this summer.

Bayern Munich wants him to replace Alphonso Davis, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer. Newcastle, on the other hand, need to sign a dependable top leftback to relieve pressure on Dan Burn since Lewis Hall and Matt Target have been ineffective in the position.

Arsenal, undoubtedly mindful of the transfer interest in the ex-Manchester City star, has set a price for the 2022 summer signing.

Arsenal paid £30 million for Zinchenko and hope to sell him for £38 million.

If genuine, this may be a transfer masterstroke worth £38 million. Do you think Arteta is wise to sanction an Oleksander Zinchenko exit?

Darren N

